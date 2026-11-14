Flights grounded nationwide in U.S. as communications outage hits air traffic control

Planes are parked at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas during a nationwide ground stop on Nov. 13. AP/YONHAP

Officials say there is no sign of a cyberattack, as the FBI looks into whether a software update caused the first nationwide ground stop since 2023.

Departures at every airport in the United States were halted on Friday afternoon after a communications failure hit the country’s air traffic control network. It is the first nationwide ground stop since January 2023.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) stopped all takeoffs at around 4 p.m. Eastern Time “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.”

“All departing traffic should remain ground stopped until further notice,” the FAA said in an advisory, adding that “inbound international flights will be managed on a case-by-case basis.”

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said on social media that the stoppage followed “a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers.” These centers handle aircraft at high altitude along their routes between airports. “FAA technicians are investigating the issue,” the agency said.

Officials quickly played down the possibility of foul play. CNN, citing law enforcement officials, reported that initial findings did not point to a cyberattack.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin told reporters at the White House that there was no indication yet that “this was a nefarious attack against us. It’s just a telecommunications outage.” He warned that it would take time to fix the problem and get flights back to normal.

The FBI also does not believe the outage was caused by a cyberattack or criminal activity, according to Bloomberg. It is looking into whether a software update triggered the failure.

When the ground stop took effect, about 3,100 aircraft were headed for U.S. airports, according to flight-tracking data cited by CBS.

By 5 p.m., more than 8,000 domestic flights had been delayed and around 400 canceled. At major hubs including Chicago and Denver, passengers were getting off planes and leaving airports, The New York Times reported.

The last nationwide ground stop was on Jan. 11, 2023. That morning, contractors accidentally deleted files while working on the FAA’s Notice to Air Missions system, which sends safety alerts to pilots, delaying thousands of flights. Before that, the only nationwide halt came after the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001.





BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [jim.bulley@joongang.co.kr]