FBI says North Korean hackers behind $6 billion Binance theft

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North Korea tests ballistic missiles mounted with cluster bombs
Pyongyang vowed to field various types of cluster warheads by the end of the year, state media reported.
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Trump open to talks with Kim Jong-un but nothing is scheduled, Rubio says
The secretary of state said the U.S. president is prepared to hold discussions over issues of concern to Washington and its allies.
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North Korea calls U.S.-led sanctions push a 'strategic failure'
Pyongyang denounced a joint statement by 11 countries and the European Union pledging continued enforcement of sanctions over its nuclear, missile and cyber activities.
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North Korean, Swiss foreign ministers meet in Pyongyang
Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui met Swiss counterpart Ignazio Cassis after Switzerland opened its first diplomatic office in North Korea.