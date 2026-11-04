Dan Koh wins Massachusetts House seat, becomes seventh Korean American elected to U.S. Congress

The Korean American Democrat becomes the seventh Korean American elected to Congress after winning Massachusetts' 6th District.

Dan Koh, a Korean American Democrat, won a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives in Tuesday's midterm elections, becoming the seventh Korean American elected to Congress.

The AP called the race for Koh in Massachusetts' 6th Congressional District at 10:24 p.m. on Tuesday.

Koh had secured 63.1 percent of the vote with 55 percent of ballots counted as of 1:00 a.m. Wednesday, according to AP figures. He was ahead of Republican candidate Micah Quinney Jones, who received 36.9 percent.

The district was classified as a solid Democratic stronghold by election analysis organization Cook Political Report.

Tuesday's victory makes Koh the seventh Korean American elected to Congress. The six previously elected Korean Americans are former Rep. Jay Kim; Sen. Andy Kim; former Rep. Michelle Steel, who now serves as the U.S. ambassador to Korea; Rep. Young Kim; Rep. Marilyn Strickland; and Rep. Dave Min.

Koh was born to a father of Korean descent and a mother of Lebanese descent. His surname traces back to the Jeju Koh clan.

His grandfather, Koh Kwang-lim, was a native of Jeju Island. He was a diplomat and international law scholar who served as minister and chargé d'affaires at the Korean Embassy in Washington in the early 1960s.

People line up to vote at Bedford high school during the U.S. midterm elections in Bedford, New Hampshire, on Nov. 3. REUTERS/YONHAP

Dan Koh's father, Howard Koh, whose Korean name is Koh Kyong-ju, is a Harvard University professor. He served as assistant secretary for the United States Department of Health and Human Services under the Barack Obama administration.

Harold Koh, uncle of Dan Koh, previously served as dean of Yale Law School and legal adviser at the State Department under Obama.

Dan Koh graduated from Harvard University and Harvard Business School. He also served as chief of staff to former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh. He later served as a senior White House aide under the Joe Biden administration. In the recent election, He received endorsements from former President Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris.

He previously ran for the U.S. House in Massachusetts' 3rd Congressional District in 2018 but lost in the Democratic primary. He secured a congressional seat on his second attempt eight years later.

During the campaign, he pledged to ease the cost-of-living burden, support working- and middle-class families and defend democracy. He also emphasized the need to counter the policies of the Donald Trump administration.





BY KO SEUNG-PYO [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]