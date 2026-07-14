Chinese writer who dismissed Korean novels loses master's over plagiarized thesis

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Korea, China in talks over possible visit by Chinese foreign minister to Seoul
Korea and China are in close talks over a possible Seoul visit by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi as they seek to follow up on summit agreements.
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China’s top political adviser heads to North Korea this week as ties warm
Wang Huning will lead a senior delegation to Pyongyang as Beijing and North Korea step up high-level exchanges around the 65th anniversary of their friendship treaty.
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North Korean premier vows efforts to expand ties with Beijing as he returns home from China trip
After a three-day visit marking the friendship treaty anniversary, Premier Pak Thae-song said Pyongyang will work to broaden cooperation with Beijing.
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North, Chinese premiers talk cooperation on anniversary of countries' friendship treaty
North Korea's Pak Thae-song met with Li Qiang during Pak's visit to Beijing to mark the 65th anniversary of a treaty between the two nations.