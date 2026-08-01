China’s military conducts joint air, naval drills around disputed South China Sea shoal

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With Chinese humanoid robots banned from U.S., can Atlas chart a path to the lead in the market?
Washington expanded its crackdown over security, data and supply chain concerns, opening the door for the likes of Boston Dynamics' Atlas to benefit.
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Chinese foreign minister likely to visit South to discuss North, bilateral issues
If the visit is realized, the South Korean government is expected to use it to call on China to play a constructive role in stabilizing the situation on the Korean Peninsula and advancing efforts toward the North's denuclearization.
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Taiwan’s share of Korean chip exports more than doubles as China loses ground
Bank of Korea data show AI supply chain demand boosted shipments to Taiwan and the United States, while China’s dominance in Korean semiconductor exports continued to weaken.
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North Korea likely to skip Asean security forum for 2nd consecutive year
Pyongyang is expected to miss the Asean Regional Forum again as it deepens ties with Russia and China and as U.S. focus shifts to the Middle East.