China accuses U.S. press of 'fabricating' Jensen Huang spy story

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, right, sits next to Alice Huang, who is suspected of spying for China, at a bar in Taipei, Taiwan, in 2024, in this photo from Netthunder's LinkedIn. SCREEN CAPTURE

Beijing warns that unproven allegations could harm technology ties and global supply chains as Nvidia's board investigates the claims.

China's foreign ministry said allegations that a woman involved in an extramarital affair with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was a Chinese spy were "purely unsubstantiated and directed at smearing China," with its state media also accusing U.S. news outlets of fueling anti-China sentiment.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks at a press briefing Monday, responding to U.S. media reports alleging that the woman involved in the affair was a Chinese intelligence operative.

China's state-run English-language newspaper Global Times also strongly criticized U.S. media coverage in an editorial Monday.

Global Times argued that the controversy stemmed from speculative reporting by the New York Times. The Chinese newspaper claimed the New York Times had identified the woman involved with Huang as a "Chinese spy," adding that the "combustible mix of a tycoon, an extramarital affair and an alleged Chinese female spy has sent the U.S. media into a frenzy."

The newspaper said that a few photographs of a woman with Asian features, Nvidia's previous efforts to ease trade restrictions on China, statements from anonymous sources and media speculation were enough to turn the allegations into a sensational story about "a Chinese female spy infiltrating a U.S. chip company."

"This is precisely how the U.S. media, which has always prided itself on being 'objective,' fabricates stories," the newspaper said. Global Times noted that Huang had admitted to an affair but had never explicitly identified the woman involved.

Global Times also pointed to a statement from Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs denying U.S. media reports that local authorities "were concerned" about the woman and "had separately investigated her ties to China."

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang listens as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House on July 29. AP/YONHAP

Questions also arose over why the allegations had emerged around the time of the U.S. midterm elections.

"Some analysts suspect that the New York Times' decision to break the story around the time of the U.S. midterm elections was the result of deliberate leaks," the newspaper wrote.

It also questioned why the allegations had surfaced just as China and the United States were beginning to make progress toward improving relations.

"Whenever China-U.S. relations begin to improve, there are often those firing shots from the shadows," the newspaper wrote. "This 'coincidence' bears similarities to many 'coincidences' of the past."

Global Times stressed that Huang's affair was a private matter and an internal affair for the United States. It urged Nvidia's board to base conclusions of its investigation — looking into claims that its CEO had been targeted by a foreign intelligence agency — on concrete evidence rather than a "prewritten anti-China script" promoted by the media.

The newspaper also warned that allowing a "presumption of guilt" to spread could undermine normal technological and economic exchanges through attacks in the court of public opinion, harming not only China and the United States but also global technology supply chains.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, left, and Alice Huang leave a restaurant in Taiwan in May 2025, in this photo from Taiwanese media outlet Nownews. SCREEN CAPTURE

The controversy began after U.S. media outlets raised allegations that Huang was romantically involved with a businesswoman suspected of being a Chinese intelligence operative. Huang separately issued a statement to staff acknowledging an extramarital affair, with Nvidia's board also launching an independent investigation into claims that he was targeted by foreign intelligence.

Huang has faced allegations that he was romantically involved with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman also known by her Chinese name Huang Le. She has been identified in reports as an alleged operative for China's Ministry of State Security.

She is a former executive at Singapore-based data center company Megaspeed and had reportedly been under surveillance by U.S. intelligence authorities, which suspected that she had approached the Nvidia CEO to obtain confidential information about advanced AI chips and developments within the U.S. government.

The two were photographed sitting together and drinking at a bar in Taipei, Taiwan, in June 2024. Media reports also claimed that U.S. intelligence agencies believed the two were romantically involved.





BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]