Capitol Hill event honors Korean War veterans ahead of armistice anniversary

U.S. lawmakers and Korean American leaders marked Armistice Day in Washington with tributes to veterans and renewed calls for peace on the Korean Peninsula.

U.S. lawmakers, Korean American leaders and others gathered at the Capitol in Washington on Tuesday for an annual event commemorating the signing of the Korean armistice and sacrifices made by Korean War veterans, delivering a solemn message: freedom is not free and should never be taken for granted.

The 19th National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day commemoration event took place at the Cannon House Office Building to honor the veterans who fought alongside Korean troops to defend freedom during the 1950-53 conflict, and to call for lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.

The event began at around 6:25 p.m., symbolizing June 25, 1950, when the war broke out. A candlelight ceremony followed at 7:27 p.m., marking the date when the armistice was signed in 1953 to suspend the fighting in the war.

Attending the event were New Jersey Democratic Sen. Andy Kim, Florida Democratic Rep. Lois Frankel, California Democratic Rep. Dave Min, New York Democratic Rep. Grace Meng and Moon In-seok, Korea's consul general in Washington.

Kim underscored that hard-won freedom should not be taken for granted.

"It is so important now, more than ever, that we still tell that story [of the armistice and veterans' sacrifices], and that we still do everything we can to be able to pay tribute, to be able to observe, to be able to make sure we don't take this stuff for granted," the senator said.

He pointed out that there are still security threats around the Korean Peninsula, as well as in the broader Pacific region, as he called for continued efforts to protect freedom and promote peace.

"So we need to make sure we are steadfast," said Kim.

Rep. Lois Frankel speaks during the National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day commemoration event in Washington on July 21. YONHAP

Sharing the story of her son, a U.S. Marine war veteran, Frankel said that every American service member deserves to know that their service will "always be remembered."

"Sadly, too many Korean War veterans did not receive the welcome home that they deserve," she said, noting that "heroes" were overlooked for "too long" in what has become the "Forgotten War."

She stressed that the courage of the war veterans has helped preserve freedom that has allowed Korea to rise from the devastation of the war and become a strong democracy, dynamic economy and global technology leader.

"Our alliance remains one of the strongest in the world because brave Americans and great Koreans have stood together for more than 70 years," Frankel said.

Min highlighted the rise of the Korean and Korean American culture, attributing it to freedom and democracy — the values the veterans had fought to preserve.

"That is what we continue to fight for. So I want to thank those who sacrificed [...] allowing Korea to enjoy that freedom," he said.

Rep. Dave Min (D-CA) speaks during the National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day commemoration event in Washington on July 21. YONHAP

Consul General Moon described the Korea-U.S. alliance as "one of the most successful alliances in the world," attributing its success to "America's proud and precious sons and daughters who answered the call" to defend "a country they never knew and the people they never met."

"Their courageous dedication and ultimate sacrifice have become the foundation for the freedom and prosperity of the Republic of Korea," he said, referring to Korea by its official name.

The event featured various cultural programs, including a show featuring hanbok, the Korean traditional clothing.

The annual event was co-hosted by Remember727, the Korean American Grassroots Conference, the Council of Korean Americans and the Korea Economic Institute of America.

Enacted in 2009, the Korean War Veterans Recognition Act created the special day to honor the veterans. It was sponsored by late former Congressman Charles Rangel, a Korean War veteran himself.





Yonhap