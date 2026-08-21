Bessent urges U.S. allies to join economic pressure campaign on Iran

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U.S. military says it is aware of North Korean missile launches, reaffirms defense commitment to allies
U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said the launches pose no immediate threat while reaffirming its defense commitment to regional allies.
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Ex-President Moon to visit Mongolia next week for UN desertification conference
Former President Moon Jae-in will make his second overseas trip since leaving office to speak at a UN desertification conference in Ulaanbaatar.
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Industry minister says 'meaningful progress' achieved in talks with U.S.
Seoul and Washington made meaningful progress on a strategic energy investment project, with a final agreement expected next month.
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Pyongyang fires missiles as Trump offers talks, Seoul seeks Beijing's help to revive North Korea diplomacy
Pyongyang launched more than 10 short-range ballistic missiles as Seoul discussed Korean Peninsula matters with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi amid U.S. President Donald Trump's outreach to North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un.