Bessent says U.S., Iran could reach deal this week to reopen Hormuz

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Bessent cites won's volatility while stressing importance of yen's stability
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's remarks seem to reflect U.S. concerns that the won's volatility could complicate Korea's efforts to execute its $350 billion investment commitment.
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Trump says U.S. in talks with Iran on reopening Strait of Hormuz
U.S. President Donald Trump made the remarks during a press availability at the White House, despite Tehran earlier denying any plans for negotiations with Washington.
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Former envoy urges U.S. to ease North Korea travel ban
Robert King, who served as special envoy for North Korean human rights issues, stated that the ban prevented U.S. citizens "from providing much-needed humanitarian assistance."
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What Korea stands to gain — and lose — from U.S.-Saudi nuclear deal
After its recent agreement with Riyadh, Washington could gain an edge in its bids for Saudi reactors, but experts say it will still need Korean builders and suppliers to deliver any major nuclear project.