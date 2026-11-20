Anthropic logo displayed at Moscone Center during the Dreamforce 2026 technology summit in San Francisco on Sept. 17 REUTERS/YONHAP

The Claude maker raised $81 billion and closed its Wall Street debut with a market value of roughly $1.75 trillion.

Anthropic has made a superlative-filled debut on Wall Street, breaking all records for money raised on Wall Street as it became the first major AI lab to become a publicly traded company.

The price tag on its shares was enough to put the value of the San Francisco company well beyond $1 trillion.

That kind of number was once unheard of for a company's first moments trading on the stock market. But an acceleration in corporate wealth — and most recently the AI boom — has changed that. Anthropic is the second business to debut with a value over a trillion dollars (following SpaceX just months ago), and will join a handful of other tech giants that measure their wealth by figures reaching 13 digits.

Time will tell how Anthropic ultimately fares on the public market. The Claude maker decided to proceed with its IPO despite jitters among some investors over market volatility, fears of a possible AI bubble and growing unease among the public about the technology's risks overall.

Here are some numbers to help understand Thursday's IPO.

The amount of proceeds raised by the offering: $81 billion

That makes Anthropic’s debut the biggest ever. Ahead of Thursday's trading, it offered 980 million shares priced at $83 each, putting Anthropic ahead of Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which set a previous record with its IPO proceeds of about $75 billion in June.

The next biggest IPO hauls went to Korean chipmaker SK Hynix ($26.5 billion in July) and oil giant Saudi Aramco ($25.6 billion in 2019).

Anthropic’s initial valuation: $1.5 trillion

The initial price per share was set at $83. But that spiked more than 30% to open at $111.50 a share — pushing the company’s total valuation by half a trillion dollars to $2.01 trillion just before noon ET.

By market close Thursday, Anthropic finished its first trading day at $97.17 per share. That's still over 17% higher than its initial public offering price, and amounts to a market value of roughly $1.75 trillion.

In June, SpaceX ended its first day of trading on the public market with a valuation of $2.1 trillion. Its market cap has since fallen to closer to $1.95 trillion.

Pages from the Anthropic website and the company's logo are displayed on a computer screen in New York on Feb. 26. AP/YONHAP

Number of public companies that have reached the trillion-dollar club in the S&P 500: 11

iPhone maker Apple currently leads the pack at $5.1 trillion, followed by Microsoft ($3.8 trillion) and Nvidia ($3.6 trillion), among others. That does not count SpaceX and Anthropic, which also have joined the trillion-dollar club even though they aren’t in the S&P 500 index yet.

Only in recent memory have major corporations been valued over $1 trillion. Apple was the first to pass that threshold, back in 2018.

How far a trillion U.S. dollar bills would stretch if laid end to end: 97 million miles

That would surpass the roughly 93 million miles between Earth and the Sun.

The number “one trillion” is hard in itself for the human mind to comprehend. $1 trillion is a thousand times greater than $1 billion. And a million times more than $1 million.

There are more than 8.2 billion people living on Earth today, per the U.S. Census Bureau. If $1 trillion were divided among the entire population, each person would receive almost $122.





AP



