Yoon Ji-hwan takes bronze in men's 50-meter backstroke in Asiad debut

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Teen swimmer Kim Seung-won wins bronze in women's 50m backstroke
The 16-year-old earned her first Asian Games medal in the women’s 50-meter backstroke, becoming Korea’s fifth swimming medalist in Aichi-Nagoya.
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Teqball gold opens door to national training center access
After Lee Jun-suk's historic Asian Games victory, Korea's Olympic committee plans measures to let teqball athletes train at Jincheon.
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Korea batters Mongolia 88-61 Asian Games basketball win
The win in the women’s tournament secured a berth in the quarterfinals after other results broke the team’s way.
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South beats North in karate with first inter-Korean showdown at Asian Games
An Jeong-eun beat Jong Se-ri 3-0 in the quarterfinals of the women’s under-61 kilogram kumite event.