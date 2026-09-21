Yoon Ji-hwan takes bronze in men's 50-meter backstroke in Asiad debut

Korea’s Yoon Ji-hwan poses with his bronze medal after the men’s 50-meter backstroke final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on Sept. 21. YONHAP

The 20-year-old swimmer earned his first Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 medal in his debut in backstroke in Tokyo.

Yoon Ji-hwan won bronze in the men's 50-meter backstroke at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 on Monday, earning his first medal in his Asian Games debut.

Yoon, 20, clocked 24.54 seconds for bronze at Tokyo Aquatics Centre in the Japanese capital. Xu Jiayu of China captured gold with a new Asian Games record time of 24.04 seconds, beating his compatriot, Wang Zicheng, by 0.45 seconds.

This was the fourth swimming medal for Korea at this year's Asian Games.





Yonhap



