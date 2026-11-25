Yoon I-na of Boston Common Golf reacts after her tee shot on the 14th hole, which won her team three points, during an 8-3 win over Atlanta Drive GC in a WTGL match at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on Nov. 24. GETTY IMAGES

The Korean golfer's tee shot on Hole 8 reached 155 mph as Boston Common Golf earned its first league win over Atlanta Drive GC.

Korea's Yoon I-na established a new WTGL record with a ball speed of 155 miles per hour as she enjoyed a winning start with Boston Common Golf in an 8-3 win over Atlanta Drive GC at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on Tuesday night.

Yoon, aged 23, played her way into the record books with her tee shot on Hole No. 8, which is named Temple, as the Ballfrogs bounced back from last week's opening match overtime loss to Motor City Golf Club to register their first win in the inaugural WTGL season.

“I was really nervous when I'm walking in,” Yoon, who did not feature for Boston in its first match, said. “I was like, hey, you guys, I'm so nervous. I was shaking a lot. Yeah, when the game starts, it was so smooth, and I have Lottie [Woad] on my right, Celine [Boutier] on the left. I was pretty confident when I walked in.

“The first hole bunker shot was a little nervous. I really don't want to hit it in the hazard. I was like, I need to hit it well. After time goes by, kind of found a rhythm and I have my good teammates here, so nothing to worry about.”

Boston was never behind in Match 4 and led 4-2 after dominating the Triples session. Yoon then faced Andrea Lee in the Singles, and after tying Hole No. 11, she earned three pivotal points on Hole No. 14, a par-3 named On the Rocks. With two Hammers, a tactical game modifier, thrown by each side, the Korean star brilliantly stuck her pitching wedge tee shot to within a foot of the pin for a gimme while Lee missed her 14-foot birdie attempt to tie the hole.

Yoon I-na of Boston Common Golf arrives at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, for her WTGL debut against Atlanta Drive GC on Nov. 24. Yoon set a league record for ball speed as Boston won 8-3. GETTY IMAGES

“To be honest, it comes in natural,” Yoon said when asked how she creates her swing speed. “I'm pretty strong as you can see! Actually I have lost distance recently. I normally hit further.”

The next two WTGL matches will be a double-header on Sunday, with Boston taking on New York Golf Club and Motor City Golf Club facing Atlanta Drive.





BY CHUAH CHOO CHIANG [kjdsports@joongang.co.kr]



