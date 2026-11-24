Korea’s Yoon Ina will make her WTGL debut on Tuesday, where her goal will be to help Boston Common Golf register an inaugural win against Atlanta Drive Golf Club at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

“I’m incredibly excited to make my WTGL debut with Boston Common Golf alongside Lottie Woad and Celine Boutier,” said Yoon, the only Korean golfer featured in the inaugural WTGL season. “It’s a great opportunity to experience golf in a completely new and exciting format, and I’m looking forward to being part of it.”

Boston narrowly lost its opening match 7-6 to Motor City Golf Club in overtime last week, when Yoon wasn’t part of the three-player competing team.

Yoon said she cannot wait to experience the tech-infused SoFi Center for the first time, having grown up playing simulator golf in Korea.

“From what I’ve seen so far, what makes WTGL special is the team environment, the energy it brings to the game and how the fans in SoFi Center enjoy being part of this innovative league,” said Yoon, who concluded her LPGA Tour season ranked ninth. During her campaign, she had six top-10 finishes, including a tie for 11th place at the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

“[WTGL] offers a different way for fans to experience golf, which makes it more interactive, engaging and accessible to a wider audience. I started playing golf on a simulator and this is unlike any simulator in the world. I think formats like this are important for attracting new fans, particularly the younger kids and hopefully inspire them to play our sport.”

Yoon, Woad and Boutier will face Atlanta Drive Golf Club, making its season debut with Charley Hull, Andrea Lee and Nataliya Guseva representing the team.

The match will take place on Tuesday at 8 p.m. Florida time, or at 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning in Korea.





BY CHUAH CHOO CHIANG [kjdsports@joongang.co.kr]