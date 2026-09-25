Korea's Yeo Seo-jeong performs during the women's vault final of artistic gymnastics at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 at Nagoya General Gymnasium, in Nagoya, Japan, on Sept. 24. YONHAP

South Korean gymnast Yeo Seo-jeong claimed her second Asian Games women's vault title, beating defending champion An Chang-ok of North Korea.

South Korean artistic gymnast Yeo Seo-jeong won gold in the women's vault at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 on Thursday, giving the country its first title in the sport.

Yeo scored an average of 14.483 points after two attempts, beating defending Asiad champion North Korea's An Chang-ok, who scored 13.666 points, in the women's vault final of artistic gymnastics at Nagoya General Gymnasium in Nagoya, central Japan.

The bronze medal went to Du Siyu of China, who scored 13.450

Korea's Yeo Seo-jeong celebrates her victory after winning the gold medal in the women's vault final of artistic gymnastics at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 at Nagoya General Gymnasium, in Nagoya, Japan, on Sept. 24. YONHAP

Thursday's gold was Yeo's second career Asian Games title in the women's vault, following her victory at the 2018 Asian Games.

She skipped the 2022 edition to focus on the world championships.





Yeo was unrivaled in the final, as she was the only gymnast among the eight finalists to score above 14 points on both attempts, thanks to her outstanding takeoffs, twists and landings.

In her first attempt, she completed a vault with a difficulty score of 5.4 and received an execution score of 9.066 points, earning 14.466 points.

She lowered the difficulty to 5.0 on her second attempt and recorded 14.100 points, with a better execution score of 9.100.

North Korea's An, who won the women's vault at the Hangzhou Asian Games with Yeo not competing, finished second after falling on her second attempt.





Yonhap