World Taekwondo Hanmadang concludes five-day run, Suncheon to host in 2027

The Shinhan University Baekho team performs at the closing ceremony of the 2026 World Taekwondo Hanmadang at Kukkiwon in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Aug. 5. KUKKIWON

Kukkiwon and Suncheon signed an agreement as this year’s World Taekwondo Hanmadang closed after a five-day run at its Seoul headquarters.

Suncheon, South Jeolla-Gwangju, will host the 2027 World Taekwondo Hanmadang as this year’s five-day event wrapped up in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Wednesday.

The annual competition's host, the Kukkiwon, and the Suncheon city government signed a memorandum of understanding at the Kukkiwon building in Gangnam District, agreeing to cooperate on preparations for next year’s event.

The two sides agreed on a broad cooperation framework covering administrative and financial support, along with conveniences for participants. The 2027 World Taekwondo Hanmadang is scheduled for July at the Palma Gymnasium in Suncheon.

This year’s closing ceremony began at 4 p.m. at the world taekwondo headquarters. It marked the end of five days of competition and performances that began Saturday. It was the first time in a decade that the Hanmadang was held at its headquarters.

Attendees included Kukkiwon board chairman Noh Soon-myung, Kukkiwon President Yun Ung-suk, Suncheon Mayor Son Hun-mo, acting Hanmadang chairperson Han Hye-jin, competition officials and award recipients. The ceremony featured an awards presentation, followed by the handover of the Hanmadang flag to Son.

“I extend my deepest gratitude and respect to everyone who worked behind the scenes to ensure this year’s Hanmadang concluded safely and successfully,” Yun said. “Let us meet again in Suncheon next year with an even more mature and developed event.”

Kukkiwon President Yun Ung-suk, left, presents the World Taekwondo Hanmadang flag to Suncheon Mayor Son Hun-mo, whose city will host next year’s event, during the closing ceremony at Kukkiwon in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Aug. 5. KUKKIWON

Han then reflected on the significance of the competition’s return to Kukkiwon.

“This year’s Hanmadang, held at Kukkiwon for the first time in 10 years, was a meaningful occasion that opened a new light for all of us,” Han said before formally declaring the event closed.

One of this year’s highlights was the senior division of the team comprehensive competition, won by the Shinhan University Baekho team with 86.3 points, the highest score among the nine finalists. Its chess-themed performance depicted a contest between kings on a chessboard, using black and white chess pieces to create opposing sides and combining the concept with controlled taekwondo movements.

The Jeonju University Mugung team placed second with 81.9 points, while the Kyungmin University Masterpiece team and the Yong In University Yong team tied for third, with 81.5 and 79.1 points, respectively.





BY SONG JI-HOON [kim.hayoon1@joongang.co.kr]