World No. 3 Ryu Hae-ran to lead field at upcoming LPGA Tour event in Korea

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Blue House forms task force to prepare for possible Lee-Trump golf outing
Such a meeting is expected to occur in December on the sidelines of the Group of 20 gathering, following a proposal in September that they hit the links.
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PPP steps up criticism of Lee's golf outing during Daegu supermarket ceiling collapse
A ceiling collapsed in a supermarket in Daegu, leaving 38 people injured. The Blue House said that President Lee Jae Myung immediately issued orders for rescue operations while still at the golf course.
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Shin Ji-yai clinches JLPGA lifetime exemption
Shin Ji-yai won the Japan Women’s Open in a three-hole playoff for her 30th JLPGA title and a sweep of all four tour majors.
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Kim Joo-hyung wins Asian Games golf gold, military exemption
The four-time PGA Tour winner claimed individual gold with a final-round 64 and led Korea to team silver behind China.