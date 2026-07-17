World No. 1 Go player Shin Jin-seo falls to KataGo in series opener despite two-stone handicap

The three-game series adopted a two-stone handicap in recognition of the AI's overwhelming computational capability. Under the handicap, the human player begins with an estimated advantage of 18 points.
At a media day event on Tuesday, Shin said he chose the two-stone handicap because "humans simply cannot beat AI in an even game, while I think three stones would give me the advantage."
"I'll avoid fighting as much as possible and try to protect the 18-point advantage until the end," he added.
But Shin's defensive strategy was thrown off by the AI's second move. Instead of approaching Black's stone in the upper-right corner or extending along the right side — which would be moves commonly seen in human play — KataGo placed a White stone in an unconventional three-space approach.
"That move alone may have been about a one-point mistake," Shin said after the game. "But that single move made all of my preparation over the past month useless. It caught me off guard from the beginning, and I don't think I was ever able to play the game the way I wanted."
Despite the early surprise, Shin tried to hold on to his two-stone advantage through the middle of the game. But during a fierce battle along the lower side of the board, KataGo gained the upper hand. On Black's 103rd move, Shin attempted to split White's central and lower-side groups. At that moment, the win probability swung in White's favor for the first time.
KataGo then precisely struck a vital point in Black's lower-right corner formation with a second-line placement, capturing five Black stones.
Shin made one final attempt with a ko fight along the top side of the board, but the gap only widened. When he resigned after 245 moves, the win probability showed White ahead by 28.8 points with 1 hour 50 minutes and 59 seconds remaining out of the game's five-hour time limit.
Shin received only the 50 million won ($33,650) appearance fee after losing the opening game. A victory would have earned him an additional 50 million won as a win bonus.
The player's second game against KataGo will be played on Sunday, and the third game on Tuesday.
BY SON MIN-HO [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.