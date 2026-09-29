Word No. 1 An Se-young claims second straight badminton gold at Asian Games

Korea's An Se-young roars in celebration after defeating Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in the women's singles final at the Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium in Ichinomiya, Japan, on Sept. 29. YONHAP

The star shuttler defeated No. 3-ranked Akane Yamaguchi of Japan 2-0 to become the first to win back-to-back singles titles at the Asiad.

World No. 1 An Se-young claimed her second straight Asian Games gold medal in badminton in central Japan on Tuesday, becoming the first player to successfully defend the women's singles title at the continental competition.

An defeated Akane Yamaguchi, world No. 3 from Japan, by 2-0 with sets of 21-17 and 21-9 in the women's singles final of the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 at the Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium in Ichinomiya, just northwest of the main host city, Nagoya, Japan.

An is now the first player to win back-to-back Asiad gold medals in the women's singles since the event was first held in 1962.

An has won nine consecutive meetings against Yamaguchi, including twice at this year's Asian Games. Before the singles final, An got the better of her Japanese rival in the women's team event semifinals on Wednesday.

An's gold was Korea's second badminton title on Tuesday, coming moments after Lee So-hee and Baek Hana won the women's doubles gold medal.





Yonhap