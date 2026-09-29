Word No. 1 An Se-young claims second straight badminton gold at Asian Games

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Golden moment
Korean badminton player An Se-young celebrates after receiving the gold medal during the women's singles awards ceremony at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games at Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium in Ichinomiya, Japan, on Sept. 29.
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Kim Min-young wins gold in women’s kurash event at Asian Games
The athlete claimed the title in the plus-87-kilogram weight class, winning 5-0 in the final for Korea’s first Asiad gold in the sport.
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Lee So-hee, Baek Ha-na end Asian Games gold drought with win in women’s doubles badminton
The duo took down the top-ranked team from China with a score of 2-1 to break a 24-year dry spell.
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Korea wins bronze in 4x100-meter relay after setbacks
The results initially named Thailand as the bronze medalist after an alleged protest for Korea’s disqualification.