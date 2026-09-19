Women's handball team starts off strong by trouncing Hong Kong at Asian Games

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Seoul, Washington pledge to speed up Opcon transfer during senior-level talks
At the 29th Korea-U.S. Integrated Defense Dialogue in Busan, Korea and the United States pledged to deepen cooperation on accelerating the transfer of wartime operational control (Opcon).
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Shark sighting at Busan waterfront park prompts warning
Officials issued a safety alert after what appeared to be a copper shark was spotted at North Port Waterfront Park for a second straight day.
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Government mulls new organization for youth policies
President Lee Jae Myung said he is considering a dedicated youth policy body as young job seekers face a worsening employment market.
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Lee Jun-suk secures Korea's first Asian Games teqball medal by reaching final
Lee overcame Kuwait's Zaid Eidan in the semis at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, guaranteeing Korea no worse than silver in its teqball debut.