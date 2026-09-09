Women's handball player Ryu seeks Asian Games revenge against Japan

Veteran star Ryu Eun-hee hopes to reclaim handball gold from Japan in what she expects to be her final Asian Games.

After Korea suffered a 29-19 defeat to Japan in the women's handball final at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, star attacker Ryu Eun-hee became so inconsolable that she could barely speak with media afterward.

Three years later, that pain still lingers for the 36-year-old, who wants nothing more than revenge at this year's Asian Games in Japan.

“I just want to come home with a smile on my face,” Ryu said Wednesday during the national team press conference at the Jincheon National Training Center in Jincheon, 85 kilometers (53 miles) south of Seoul. “I remember getting so heartbroken back then, and I want to give that feeling right back to them this time.”

One of Korea's most accomplished handball players, Ryu has won three Asian Games medals — one each of gold, silver and bronze. In what she claims will be her final Asian Games — “I think this will be my last, but maybe my coaches don't agree,” Ryu said with a smile — Ryu said she wants to cap it all off with her second gold.

“I have been pushing my limits in training,” Ryu said. “It is difficult to enjoy matches when representing the country at events like the Asian Games. But I am trying not to put too much pressure on myself.”

As one of the team's senior players, Ryu has as many as a dozen years on some of her teammates. She insisted communication has not been an issue for the team.

“Younger players have been bringing a ton of energy,” Ryu said. “We are all trying to communicate as well we can.”

Ryu Eun-hee trains during Korea's women's national team media day at the Jincheon National Training Center in Jincheon, North Chungcheong, on Sept. 9. NEWS1

Team captain Gwon Han-na, also 36, said veterans have an important role to play.

“We all try to give our best effort in every training session and every game, so that we can lead by example,” she said. “I hope our younger players can learn from what we do. And they have not been shy when talking to us and asking us questions.”

Lee Yeon-gyeong, 34, agreed that the open line of communication between the veteran group and the younger core has been a key.

“I can really sense that this is a very close team,” she said. “We know Japan has good organization and we will try to match that on the court.”

Woo Bitna, one of the younger players at age 24, said she feels confident in the amount of work the team has put in all year.

“We have high expectations of ourselves,” Woo said. “The preparation has been grueling, but we want to win back the gold medal from Japan.”

Goalkeeper Park Sae-young chimed in: “As the last line of defense, I will try to stop as many shots as I can. I want to have strong communication with my defenders and work together to fortify our defense.”





Yonhap