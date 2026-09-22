Women’s basketball team blows through group undefeated after thumping Chinese Taipei 797-59

South Korea's women's basketball team gathers before a group stage game against Malaysia at Aichi International Arena in Nagoya, Japan, on Sept. 18. YONHAP

Having already booked a berth in the quarterfinals, Korea went on to claim the top seed in Group C with a solid showing.

South Korea beat Chinese Taipei 73-59 to cap an undefeated run through the preliminary round of women's basketball at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 on Tuesday.

Choi I-saem led South Korea with 17 points, while four others scored in double figures at Aichi International Arena in Nagoya, Japan.

Both teams had already clinched their spots in the quarterfinals out of Group C before this meeting, after they had won their first two games.

With the top seed in the group at stake, South Korea led 20-17 after the first quarter before pulling away by outscoring Chinese Taipei 22-12 in the second quarter. South Korea drained five 3-pointers in that frame.

Chinese Taipei tried to make a late run but fell short.

The two best teams from each of the three groups and the two best third-placed teams will advance to the quarterfinals, which will be played Thursday at the same Nagoya venue.

The semifinals are Friday, and both the bronze medal and the gold medal games are Saturday.

South Korea's last women's hoops title came in 2014. A joint Korean team won silver in 2018, and then the South beat the North for bronze in 2023.

The men's national team won gold on Sunday.





Yonhap