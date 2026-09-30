Women claim bronze in compound archery team event at Asian Games

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Teenage archer helps Korean women grab team bronze, while keeping individual medal in her sights
Still weeks away from turning 15, Kang Yeon-seo helped Korea win the compound team bronze in archery while also reaching the individual quarterfinals.
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Korea takes compound archery silver after narrow shoot-off loss to India
Park Jung-yoon and Choi Yong-hee fell 20-19 to India in a shoot-off after their Asian Games mixed team final ended level at 157.
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Nwamadi breaks national record, wins bronze with good luck charm in stands: His mom
Whenever Kwak Hae-kyung, Joel Jin Nwamadi's mother, comes to watch her son, he performs well. This time was no different, with Korea placing No. 3 in the men's 4x100-meter relay final at the Asian Games.
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Korea wins relay bronze as China baton exchange questions linger after Asian Games final
Korea set a national record in the men’s 4x100-meter relay, while footage raised questions about an unpenalized Chinese exchange.