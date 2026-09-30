Women claim bronze in compound archery team event at Asian Games

Bronze medalist Korean compound archery team members celebrate on the podium during the medal ceremony for the compound women's team in archery at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 in Okazaki, Japan, on Sept. 30. AP/YONHAP

Park Ye-rin, Kang Yeon-seo and Park Jung-yoon beat a trio from Chinese Taipei 229-228 in a close contest that came down to the wire.

Korea defeated Chinese Taipei for bronze in the women's compound archery team event at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 on Wednesday, bouncing right back after a narrow loss to the defending champion India earlier in the day.

The trio of Park Ye-rin, Kang Yeon-seo and Park Jung-yoon beat Chen Yi-Hsuan, Chen Fang-Yi and Huang I-Jou by the score of 229-228 at Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Multipurpose Square in Okazaki, Japan.

In compound archery, targets are set 50 meters away (164 feet), 20 meters closer than recurve. Compound archers also use mechanical release aids and magnified sights, making the perfect score of 10 quite common.

In the team competition, three archers per team each take two arrows per "end," with a maximum score of 60. The total points after four ends, or 24 arrows per team, determine the winner, with the maximum score being 240.

Korea shot a perfect 60 to Chinese Taipei's 59 in the first end, and the two countries matched each other with 58s in the next end.

Chinese Taipei then edged out Korea 56-55 in the third end, pulling into a tie in the overall score at 173-173 despite Huang hitting a rare 8 with her final arrow of that end.

Shooting first in the fourth end, Korea finished with 229 points overall. It came down to Huang, who needed to shoot a 10 to clinch the bronze medal for her team or a 9 to force a shoot-off.

Korean archer Kang Yeon-seo, right, lines up a shot during the compound women's team archery semifinal between Korea and India at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 in Okazaki, Japan, on Sept. 30. AP/YONHAP

However, Huang hit another 8, handing the one-point victory to Korea.

In the semifinals earlier in the day, Korea lost to the defending champion India 234-233 to drop to the bronze medal contest.

India went on to defeat China 238-234 for its second straight gold medal in this event. At the 2023 Asiad, India pulled off a complete sweep of five compound gold medals — men's and women's individual events and team events, plus the mixed team event.

This is the first day of the medal competition in archery at this Asiad.





Yonhap