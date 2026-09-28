Wiz lean on substitute Bae Je-seong in game against Bears, restore lead over Lions

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Korean baseball team wins fifth straight Asian Games gold
The Korean national baseball team, led by manager Ryu Ji-hyun, beat Japan 3-1 in the final of the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026.
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Korea beats China to reach baseball final and Japan rematch
The Korean team rallied past China 9-2 to reach the Asian Games baseball final, where it will seek revenge against Japan and a fifth straight title.
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Korea slams Thailand 18-1, powers into baseball Super Round
Two grand slams fueled Korea’s 18-1 mercy-rule win over Thailand, sending the four-time defending champion into the Asian Games Super Round.
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Wiz break through against Avila to tighten grip on first
Sam Hilliard’s ninth-inning grand slam capped an 8-2 win over the SSG Landers, extending KT’s edge atop the standings.