Wiz hold off Lions in Korean Series opener

KT Wiz players celebrate their win against the Samsung Lions in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 3. NEWS1

The KT Wiz won 8-7 against the Samsung Lions in Game 1 of the 2026 Korean Series after nearly blowing an eight-run lead in late innings.

The KT Wiz edged out the Samsung Lions 8-7 to open the Korean baseball championship series at home on Tuesday after nearly blowing an eight-run lead in late innings.

Slugger Ahn Hyun-min smacked a two-run home run in his postseason debut, and starter Davis Daniel threw six solid innings for the Wiz’s victory in Game 1 of the Korean Series before a sellout crowd of 17,700 at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, Gyeonggi. Sam Hilliard had three hits and two RBIs from the cleanup spot.

The Wiz enjoyed an 8-0 lead through six innings before the Lions punched back with five runs in the seventh and two more in the eighth.

Closer Park Yeong-hyun recorded the final five outs, the last three via strikeouts, to lock down the nervy victory.

The Wiz launched three home runs in this game, as the teams each had 10 hits.

Game 2 of this best-of-seven battle will also be in Suwon at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

In the 42 previous editions of the Korean Series, Game 1 winners went on to capture the title 31 times.

The Wiz wasted no time getting on the board, as they put up a three-spot in the bottom of the first.

Choi Won-jun led things off by singling off the very first pitch that he saw from starter Choi Won-tae. He stole second and then reached third on Choi Won-tae’s wild pitch. Ahn drew a walk to give the Wiz runners at the corners, and Hilliard brought both men home with a double to left-center field for a 2-0 lead.

Hilliard then took third on a flyout by Kim Hyun-soo and came home to make it a 3-0 game on an infield single by Kim Sang-su.

The Wiz opened up a 5-0 lead in the bottom third, courtesy of Ahn’s two-run blast.

With a runner at second, Ahn drilled a middle-middle changeup from Choi Won-tae and sent it just over the left field fence for his first career postseason homer.

It knocked Choi Won-tae out of the game, as his postseason woes continued. His career postseason ERA now stands at 8.40, with 42 earned runs allowed in 45 innings.

Han Seung-taek pushed the Wiz’s lead to 6-0 with a solo home run in the bottom fifth.

Daniel more than held up his end of the bargain on the mound, with the Lions barely mounting any threat against the American right-hander. Daniel erased the leadoff single by Kim Ji-chan in the first inning when he struck out Koo Ja-wook, and catcher Han Seung-taek threw out Kim Ji-chan attempting to steal second base. He then held the Lions to just one more hit over the next five innings.

The Wiz staked Daniel to an 8-0 lead in the bottom sixth, thanks to Kim Hyun-soo’s two-run home run.

Samsung Lions players react after their loss to the KT Wiz in Game 1 of the 2026 Korean Series in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 3 YONHAP

The Lions made the game more interesting in the top seventh, as they finally showed some life against Daniel.

After Park Seung-kyu’s leadoff single, Koo launched a two-run home run to cut the deficit to 8-2.

Daniel was pulled after giving up a single to Lewin Díaz, and the new pitcher, Logan Allen, a starter pitching in relief in the series, served up another single, this time to pinch-hitter Kim Seong-yoon.

Kim Young-woong’s infield single then loaded the bases with nobody out for Ryu Ji-hyuk, who hit an infield grounder to bring in another run to make it an 8-3 game.

Son Dong-hyun, a more traditional reliever, came on to put out the fire, but he nearly served up a three-run homer to Lee Jae-hyeon, who pulled a forkball just wide of the foul pole in left.

The Wiz made an unusual pitching change in mid-at-bat, as Kim Jeong-woon took over. But Lee greeted him with a single that cashed in two runners, putting the Lions within 8-5.

The Lions pulled within one in the top eighth, with Kim Seong-yoon hitting a single off reliever Oh Won-seok and Koo, playing through lingering effects of a recent hamstring injury, limping home from third on a wild pitch by Park Yeong-hyun to make it an 8-7 contest.

The Wiz failed to pull away after loading the bases with two outs in the bottom eighth, setting up a nail-biting top ninth. But Park Yeong-hyun finished off the Lions by striking out all three batters he faced that inning for his fifth career postseason save.





Yonhap