With over 50 straight wins, can An Se-young become Korea’s next GOAT?

Korea's badminton player An Se-young gestures after her win against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in the women's singles final match at the Asian Games in Ichinomiya, Japan, on Sept. 29. AP/YONHAP

When badminton star An Se-young sealed her 10th title of the season and 50th straight win at the French Open last month, she formed a crown with her 10 fingers and placed it on her head. Her winning rate this season stands at 98.5 percent, with 66 wins and one loss. An had already declared her own greatness after winning her second straight Asian Games gold in late September. “Today, I’m going to enjoy the word GOAT [Greatest of All Time],” she said.

The bold but well-earned declaration from the athlete who has conquered women’s badminton set Korean sports fans ablaze. “Who is the greatest GOAT in the history of Korean women’s sports?” a recent post on the online community Soccerline asked, alongside photos of golfer Pak Se-ri, figure skater Kim Yuna, volleyball player Kim Yeon-koung, speed skater Lee Sang-hwa, weight lifter Jang Mi-ran and An.

All are legends in their own sports, but fans were divided over who deserves the title. The debate goes beyond counting titles and medals, because the answer depends on how greatness is measured. Is it overwhelming dominance in a sport, social impact that defines an era or the symbolism of achieving the impossible?

The oldest of the six athletes, golfer Pak Se-ri, waded barefoot into a water hazard on her way to winning the 1998 U.S. Women’s Open, giving hope to Koreans struggling through the Asian financial crisis. She also inspired the “Se-ri Kids,” a generation of golfers who grew up watching her and went on to make Korea a powerhouse in women’s golf.

Jang won gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics by lifting a world-record total of 326 kilograms (719 pounds). In a sport plagued by doping in the 2000s, she lifted 49 kilograms more than the runner-up on pure physical strength alone. Her nickname “Natural,” earned after retroactive doping tests stripped rival after rival of their medals, attests to her greatness.

Pak Se-ri plays barefoot from a water hazard on the 18th hole at Blackwolf Run Golf Course in Kohler, Wisconsin, during a playoff at the 1998 U.S. Women's Open on July 6, 1998. She went on to win the championship. JOONGANG ILBO

Kim Yeon-koung, dubbed the “Queen of Volleyball,” whose singular talent lifted her team to the world’s top tier, and Lee, the “Queen of Speed Skating” who won back-to-back Olympic golds in the 500 meters, also left giant footprints in their sports.

Short track speed skater Choi Min-jeong's seven Olympic medals are the most won by any Korean athlete.

Still, when it comes to choosing one athlete who combines symbolism and public impact, the scale still tips toward Kim Yuna. Coming from a country without a single dedicated figure skating rink, she broke down the high walls of a Western-dominated sport with flawless performances. She finished on the podium in every competition of her career and made the entire country watch, breathless, a sport that had been unfamiliar and unpopular.

Jang Mi-ran celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's 75-kilogram weightlifting event at the 2008 Beijing Olympics at the Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics Gymnasium on Aug. 16, 2008. JOONGANG ILBO

But sports history doesn’t stand still. An, aged 24, is charging toward that immortal territory with fierce momentum. Her dominance and destructive power on the court are reminiscent of Lionel Messi at his 2011 peak. Her single-minded focus on her racket and shuttlecock, while keeping endorsements and other outside activities to a minimum, makes her all the more special.

“Across all fields, it is truly rare to see a Korean completely dominate an era in a field that spans the entire world,” said Han Joon-hee, a sports commentator known for his broad knowledge of sports. “An Se-young gives the impression of surpassing the winning rate of Lee Chang-ho 9-dan in his prime.” Lee, a Go grand master who holds 9-dan, the game’s highest professional rank, dominated the board game in the 1990s.

Figure skater Kim Yuna holds up her gold medal while draped in the Korean flag after winning the women's singles event at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics on Feb. 25, 2010. JOONGANG ILBO

If An keeps up her remarkable run and adds another gold medal at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, she may crack the top table held by Kim Yuna and Pak on accumulated titles and records alone, overcoming the limits of badminton’s global profile.

Kim Jong-hyo, a philosophy of sports and research professor at Seoul National University, offers a different way of looking at the debate.

“In ancient Greece, athletes who displayed remarkable physical excellence were praised as beings closest to the gods, and that history of respect and admiration for heroes continues today,” Kim said. “When I was in Britain, the BBC aired a program selecting the greatest athlete of the 20th century, and it chose boxer Muhammad Ali. The BBC found the definition of greatness in the inspiration given to humanity.”

Kim Yeon-koung and her Korean teammates celebrate after defeating Japan in their fourth Group A match of the women's volleyball tournament at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at Ariake Arena in Tokyo on July 31, 2021. JOONGANG ILBO

“I also want to apply this standard to our country’s female GOAT,” he said. “Every sport is harder and greater than other sports. Football players take pride in and boast that their sport demands more complete physical ability than baseball. That is why comparing individual sports one-on-one is meaningless. An Se-young’s records are great. Pak Se-ri was also as outstanding as Kim Yuna.”

Kim noted, however, that choosing the greatest athlete by comparing records always draws opposition.

“The question is what the athlete conveyed to us beyond victories and records,” he said. “What Pak Se-ri gave us during the Asian financial crisis was hope. Kim Yuna brought us the beauty of an entirely new sport as a source of pride. The GOAT of our era lies in the resonance of the story an athlete tells us. I cannot yet select an athlete who gives that resonance.”





BY PARK LIN [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



