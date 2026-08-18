With heat wave over, KBO goes back to regular start times

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Four-way fight: KBO MVP race heats up as season hits home stretch
Kim Do-yeong of the KIA Tigers, Gwak Been of the Doosan Bears, Austin Dean of the LG Twins and Sam Hilliard of the KT Wiz have emerged as the front-runners for the league's top individual honor.
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Baseball games canceled in Busan and Daegu due to heavy rain
Downpours canceled Sunday’s KBO games in Busan and Daegu, bringing this season’s total postponements to 57.
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Bae Ji-hwan designated for assignment by Brewers
The Brewers designated Bae Ji-hwan for assignment after acquiring infielder Jonathan Ornelas from the Athletics.
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Dinos pitcher scheduled for surgery after being hit on the face with a hard-hit ball
NC Dinos pitcher Lim Ji-min will undergo surgery next week after a line drive fractured his lower jaw.