Why the WTGL — and Yoon I-na's participation — is happening at just the right moment for women’s golf

Yoon I-na hits from a bunker on the third hole during the final round of the Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota, on June 28. AP/Yonhap

With Yoon and other Asian stars aboard, the new indoor team league arrives as women’s golf reaches an inflection point of popularity and participation.

Timing and intention matter in sport, and it is especially so for women’s golf, with recent data suggesting the game is on the precipice of greater things.

Hence, the impending arrival of the inaugural WTGL this November could hardly come at a better moment.

The new women’s team golf league, created by TMRW Sports — the company co-founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy — is preparing for its debut season at the custom-built SoFi Center in Florida, arriving at a moment when women’s golf is experiencing perhaps its most important period of growth.

Women are playing more golf. Younger women are entering the sport. The women's side of the sport is attracting bigger audiences and greater commercial interests, and more importantly, Asia-Pacific is the epicenter of a new generation of female golfers who are becoming global stars.

WTGL will sit in the middle of it all as it seeks to accelerate growth through an innovative platform that has already become a big hit following the success of TGL, the men’s version of the indoor team golf competition which showcases a faster, tech-driven entertainment product to attract new audiences while showcasing athletes’ skills and personalities.

Many see WTGL as a golden opportunity to build on the positive momentum of women’s golf. Critically, it is additive to the ecosystem and not positioned as a disrupter, in contrast to the teetering LIV Golf. The Saudi-funded rival league filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States last week after four years in existence and some $5 billion spent as it now seeks to reinvent itself and survive in the men’s game.

The WTGL will brings together 25 golfers across five teams, including major champions, Olympians, LPGA legends and many of the most recognizable young players in Asia. Stars like Thailand’s Jeeno Thitikul; Ruoning Yin of China; Korea’s Yoon I-na, Japan’s Yuka Saso, Chizzie and Aki Iwai; Australia’s Minjee Lee; and New Zealand’s Lydia Ko are among those giving the league immediate credibility.

The Boston Common Golf WTGL team TMRW

Yoon, 23, grew up playing indoor golf with her father before breaking through onto the LPGA Tour.

“Screen golf is a big part of golf culture in Korea, and it is also where my own golf story began,” said Yoon, who posted top-five finishes at the Chevron Championship and Women’s PGA Championship this season.

“I first became interested in golf when I went to an indoor screen golf facility with my father. SoFi Center is unlike any other screen in the world. Competing in the inaugural season of WTGL now feels like a full-circle moment, and I am excited to share it with fans in Korea and around the world.”

Indeed, it is the hope that young Korean girls will become WTGL fans and be inspired by golfers like Yoon to pick up a club.

The latest National Golf Foundation data shows women and girls have become a driving force behind golf’s participation growth in the U.S., accounting for 52 percent of the net gains in green-grass participation between 2020 and 2025. Female participation has reached record levels, while girls now account for more than one-third of junior golfers — another indication that the game’s future audience is becoming younger and more diverse.

Internationally, women now account for roughly one in three adult golf participants in the world’s biggest golf markets, with their share rising to 34 percent from 31 percent a year earlier, according to the latest R&A data.

Perhaps even more revealing is that women now represent 53 percent of adults participating in alternative golf formats, up from 50 percent in the previous report — evidence that women are increasingly engaging with golf beyond the traditional 9- and 18-hole experience.

Simply put, WTGL will hit all these trends as it plays a key role in expanding the game globally.

Fans watch a TGL match between Jupiter Links Golf Club and Boston Common Golf at the custom-built SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida on Jan. 27, 2025. The WTGL will play in the same arena. AP/Yonhap

Aside from a faster, team-based and technology-driven format, WTGL will also deliver new rivalries and showcase personalities beyond the traditional individual leaderboard. And because the matches take place in the controlled environment of SoFi Center, the league can present golf more as a modern entertainment property to complement the traditional form found on the LPGA Tour.

China’s Ruoning Yin, who recently claimed a sixth LPGA Tour title and is a former World No. 1, knows the importance of this new venture for her sport. “WTGL is a great opportunity for me and for women’s golf. I have always enjoyed team competition, and this format will give us a fun way to showcase our games and personalities while introducing new fans to the sport,” she said.

Jeeno, a 10-time LPGA Tour winner, echoed similar sentiments. “The team format, fast pace and technology can introduce golf to a new generation of fans,” said the 23-year-old, who is already has a large following on social media.

The hope now is for more girls who watch WTGL to pick up the sport and eventually shine on its biggest stages.







BY CHUAH CHOO CHIANG [kjdsports@joongang.co.kr]