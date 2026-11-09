While his peers study for college, this Korean teen races toward F1

Lee Kyu-ho, an 18-year-old racing driver aspiring to become the first Korean to compete in Formula One KIM KYOUNG-ROK

Lee Kyu-ho, 18, is building on strong GB3 and Formula 4 results as he pursues a historic path to Formula One.

On the racetrack, engines roar like wild beasts, drowning out almost everything. But for 18-year-old Lee Kyu-ho, that deafening noise is ambition at full throttle.

The young racing driver aims to become Korea's first Formula One (F1) driver.

At an age when most of his peers are busy preparing for college entrance exams, Lee, still sporting traces of teenage acne, has moved to Britain to compete in the GB3 Championship, a series widely regarded as a breeding ground for promising young racing drivers.

His results have been encouraging. He finished the season 10th of 34 drivers with 229 points, after placing sixth in Race 1, 11th in Race 2 and ninth in Race 3 at the eighth and final round on Sunday at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Barcelona, Spain.

“Every round of my first season in GB3 was a continuous learning experience,” Lee told reporters after the final race. “Compared with the start of the season, I can definitely feel that my race management and understanding of the car have improved.”

After dominating Korea's karting scene in his early teens and earning recognition as a rising star, Lee has emerged as one of the country's most promising prospects for reaching F1.

Lee was introduced to motorsports around age 5, when he began riding a child's motorcycle. He took up kart racing at 9 and has been behind the wheel ever since, captivated by the thrill of racing.

"The tension grew tenfold, even a hundredfold, as the speed increased, and that feeling completely drew me in," Lee said to the JoongAng Ilbo.

Eighteen-year-old racing driver Lee Kyu-ho dreams of becoming Korea's first Formula One driver. KIM KYOUNG-ROK

By his early teens, Lee had already become Korea's leading kart racer.

In 2018, just a year after taking up karting, he claimed his first championship at age 10. He went on to win six consecutive national titles through 2023.

Beginning in 2020, when he secured his third straight title, Lee also received the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism award for four consecutive years.

In 2024, he drew international attention by winning the OK-N World Cup, organized by the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), motorsport's global governing body.

Despite being described as someone born with "racing DNA," Lee found the transition from karting to open-wheel racing far from easy.

Adapting to formula cars’ greater speed, weight, power and downforce — the aerodynamic force that pushes a vehicle toward the track — required relentless practice.

He spent weekdays and weekends, days and nights, alternating between the racetrack and racing simulators to master the unfamiliar machines.

Lee Kyu-ho takes to the track wearing a helmet emblazoned with the taegeuk , the symbol at the center of the Korean flag. MIK

His hard work soon paid off.

In his FIA Middle East Formula 4 (F4) debut last year, Lee finished No. 9 overall and No. 2 among rookies. He also placed No. 10 overall and No. 4 among rookies in the Spanish F4 Championship.

In Southeast Asian F4, he finished No. 2 overall and earned a podium finish.

His performances put him among the world's top 20 F4 drivers and earned him a spot representing Korea at the FIA F4 World Cup.

Lee has continued his upward trajectory this year after stepping up to the GB3 Championship and finishing in the top 10 — ranking higher than any other Asian prospect, including drivers from Japan, a country with a strong motorsport tradition.

"I agree with the saying that great racing drivers are born, not made, but I don't think that's the whole story," Lee said. "I believe I can make up for what I lack through determination and hard work."

Having shown his talent, Lee has mapped out a path to F1 over the next three years, aiming to progress through Formula 3 (F3) and Formula 2 (F2) before reaching motorsport's highest level.

Lee Kyu-ho competes in the GB3 Championship with the goal of becoming Korea's first Formula One driver. MIK

Next year, he intends to compete in both the Formula Regional European Championship, a category immediately below F3, and Le Mans Prototype 3, an endurance racing category, to gain as much experience as possible in a short period.

But numerous obstacles stand between Lee and his dream.

Ultimately, racing engines run on fuel — and money.

Although every driver belongs to a racing team, drivers below F1 receive no salary or allowance. Instead, they must cover the full cost of competing in a season, including car maintenance.

A single F3 season costs at least 2 billion won ($1.5 million), while competing in F2 costs considerably more.

As costs rise exponentially as drivers advance through the racing categories, a systematic support network is as essential as the talent behind the wheel.

Most established motorsport nations have sponsorship programs backed by domestic corporations or governments. In Korea, however, both interest and investment remain limited.

Lee Kyu-ho's race car speeds around the track during a GB3 Championship race. MIK

That lack of support helps explain why Korea, despite being the world's third-largest automobile producer, has yet to produce a single F1 driver.

"Sometimes I envy Japanese drivers who can focus entirely on racing because companies in their home country provide everything from housing and cars to coaches and managers," Lee said. "But I also feel a positive sense of responsibility whenever the words 'first Korean' are attached to my name. That motivates me to keep practicing. I believe that if I continue delivering strong results, new opportunities will open up."

For Lee, however, simply reaching F1 would not be enough.

"Making it to F1 isn't my ultimate goal,” he said. “My dream is to stand on the top step of the podium at an F1 circuit. I want to follow the path of my role model, Sebastian Vettel [of Germany], and work my way up step by step, just as he did."

"I've erased the word 'limit' from my mind because I don't want to set boundaries on what I can achieve."





BY SONG JI-HOON [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]