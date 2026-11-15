Volleyball legend Kim Yeon-koung's 'The Wonder Coach' sends another player back to the pro leagues

After appearing in the second season of the MBC variety show "The Wonder Coach" (2025–), setter Kim Da-sol signed with the Daejeon Jung Kwan Jang Red Sparks to continue her professional career.

The MBC variety show “The Wonder Coach” (2025–), starring volleyball legend Kim Yeon-koung, has helped another player return to the professional leagues.

Setter Kim Da-sol signed with the Daejeon Jung Kwan Jang Red Sparks and will officially join the team over the weekend, sources told the JoongAng Ilbo on Sunday.

The setter was released from the Heungkuk Life Insurance Volleyball Club Pink Spiders following the 2025-26 season and became a free agent. She initially planned to join a semiprofessional team but ultimately accepted an offer from the Red Sparks, continuing her professional career.

Kim Da-sol graduated from Sehwa Girls’ High School in 2014 and joined the Pink Spiders as a developmental player, a designation similar to a trainee in professional baseball. She made her professional debut the following year and eventually became a regular starter, appearing in 240 matches over 12 seasons.

Setter Kim Da-sol wears a Wonderdogs uniform for the MBC variety show “The Wonder Coach” (2025–). MBC

However, she played in just 20 matches and 55 sets last season before the club released her.

Standing 1.73 meters (5 feet, 8 inches) tall, Kim Da-sol is not particularly tall for a volleyball player but holds her own on the court with her extensive experience, fast footwork, quick set and strong serve.

She joined the Wonderdogs team during the second season of “The Wonder Coach,” which follows former professional volleyball players and aspiring athletes under Kim Yeon-koung’s guidance, as they seek a chance to compete professionally.

The Red Sparks currently have only two setters — Yeum Hye-seon and Choi Seo-hyun — which led the team to try to recruit Kim Da-sol.

Kim Da-sol previously played under Kwon Soon-chan, the Red Sparks’ head manager, when he coached the Pink Spiders. Kwon also spoke with Kim Yeon-koung to assess the setter’s abilities.

With Kim Da-sol’s move to the Red Sparks, five Wonderdogs players now play for professional clubs. After appearing in the first season, Lee Na-yeon and Pyo Seung-ju joined the Pink Spiders; Inkushi, whose given name is Jamiyanpurev Enkhsoyol, joined the Red Sparks; and Koo Sol joined Suwon Hyundai Engineering & Construction Hillstate.

Kim Da-sol is the first player from the second season to join a professional team.





BY KIM HYO-KYOUNG [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]