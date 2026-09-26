Veteran swimmer An Se-hyeon leaves Asian Games wanting more from herself

An Se-hyeon of Korea swims in the final of the women's 4x100-meter medley relay at the Aichi–Nagoya Asian Games 2026 at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Sept. 25. YONHAP

After helping Korea finish third in the women's 4x100-meter medley relay, An Se-hyeon said that she was "not entirely satisfied" with her times but would put the Asian Games behind her and try to make the Olympics team.

Only a few years ago, An Se-hyeon did not even want to go near water, unable to overcome mental blocks.

Now a few weeks shy of her 31st birthday, the Korean swimmer marked her return to the Asian Games this month with two bronze medals, adding to the two that she won in 2018 and a silver medal won in 2014.

After helping Korea finish third in the women’s 4x100-meter medley relay at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Friday, An said that she still had more to give.

“I felt like this competition would be a turning point for my career, as far as helping me paint a big picture for the future,” she said. “I’m not entirely satisfied with my times [at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games], but I’ll put this behind me and try to make the team for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.”

An had wanted to get into the 25-second range in the 50-meter butterfly, but she recorded 26.66 seconds, good for only seventh place in Friday’s final.





“I’ve gained some courage from this event, but I’m also leaving here feeling a little angry,” she admitted. “I didn’t come close to 25 seconds in the 50-meter butterfly today. I want to get to that time at the national meet in a couple of weeks and, if not, then at the national team trials next spring.”

This was An’s first Asian Games since 2018. It was also an opportunity to renew her friendships with old rivals, such as Zhang Yufei of China and Rikako Ikee of Japan.

Medalists at the ongoing Asian Games have been receiving mascots of different colors in addition to their medals. Gold medalists get gold dolls, for instance.

An, though a bronze medalist, was cradling a gold mascot. She said that Zhang, who won four gold medals in Tokyo, offered to trade hers for An’s bronze one during Friday’s medal ceremony.

“She already had so many gold ones, so I guess she didn’t mind having something different,” An said with a smile. “We first started competing against each other in 2016 or 2017. Enough time has passed, and we’ve both mellowed out. We’re friendlier now.”

An added that she and Ikee took pictures together before the morning’s 50-meter butterfly heats, and that the two were supposed to hang out in An’s room later on Friday.

She also met with her former personal coach Michael Bohl, who now leads the dominant Chinese team.

“He told me that he was happy to see me back swimming,” An said. “He’s my Australian father. I told him that I missed him so much.”

She said that she looks forward to competing against Zhang, Ikee and others in more events.

“Although I did not exactly get the results I wanted, I won’t just give up here,” she said. “I want to have an even brighter future, and I’ll push myself even harder now.”





Yonhap