Veteran divers target China’s Asian Games reign

Korean diver Kim Su-ji speaks during a press conference with the national swimming team for the Asian Games at the Jincheon National Training Center in Jincheon County, North Chungcheong, on Aug. 25. YONHAP

Kim Su-ji and Kim Yeong-nam aim for gold in Aichi-Nagoya as Korea seeks to break China’s decadeslong diving dominance.

Korean divers are looking to win gold medals at the upcoming 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games in an attempt to end China's dominance at the event.

Diver Kim Su-ji has won nothing but bronze medals in her Asian Games career — one in 2018 and two more in 2023.

Kim would love some medals of a different color at this year's competition in Japan.

"Obviously, I always want to win gold medals, because I have won enough bronze medals already," Kim said Tuesday at a joint national swimming team press conference at the Jincheon National Training Center in Jincheon County, North Chungcheong. "I want to be able to enjoy the competition, too."

At the 2023 Asian Games, Kim won bronze in the synchronized 3-meter (118-inch) springboard event with Park Ha-reum. This time, Kim has a new partner, Kim Na-hyun.

"My programs have had high degrees of difficulty and in the past, I had to lower those levels to fit in with my partners. But now, I finally have someone who can perform at my level," Kim Su-ji said. "This is why I expect some strong results this time."

To win gold, Kim Su-ji and her new partner will have to end decadeslong dominance by China, which has swept every diving gold medal at every Asian Games since 1974.

Kim Su-ji said building a good personal connection away from the pool has been key in her new partnership.

"I have always done well when I got along with my partners outside the arena," she said. "I try to treat Na-hyun as an equal, not just a junior teammate, and talk to her as much as I can."

Korean diver Kim Yeong-nam speaks during a press conference with the national swimming team for the Asian Games at the Jincheon National Training Center in Jincheon County, North Chungcheong, on Aug. 25. YONHAP

Kim Yeong-nam is also hungry for his first Asian Games gold medal, having previously won four silver medals and one bronze medal across the past three competitions.

He won back-to-back silver medals in the synchronized 10-meter platform event in 2018 and 2023.

Kim will compete in the one-meter springboard event this time.

"I hope I will be able to target gold, not just silver, in my event," Kim said.

Kim will be competing without his longtime sidekick Woo Haram, who is fulfilling his mandatory military service. The two combined for the 2018 silver medal in the 10-meter platform event.

"I did my military service a little before he did, and I hope there will come a day when we will be reunited here at the training center," Kim said.





Yonhap