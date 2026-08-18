Venues, kickoff times for Taeguk Warriors’ fall friendly clashes set

An image informing venues and kickoff times for Korea's international football friendly matches in September and October KOREA FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION

Ecuador, Uruguay, Venezuela and Uzbekistan will travel to Korea for the September-to-October international window.

The Taeguk Warriors will fall into formation for four friendlies this autumn with the first set of matches to be helmed by a soon-to-be-named manager.

Korea, ranked No. 32, are set to host Ecuador, Uruguay, Venezuela and Uzbekistan. All four friendlies will begin at 8 p.m, according to the Korea Football Association (KFA) on Tuesday.

Korea will face No. 25 Ecuador at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Gyeonggi on Sept. 24. The following match against No. 20 Uruguay will be held at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Sept. 28.

Venezuela, ranked 47th, will be the only visiting team to compete outside the greater Seoul area. The La Vinotinto will take on the Warriors at Ulsan Munsu World Cup Stadium in the Gyeongsang region on Oct. 2.

Returning to the greater Seoul area, the home side will face No. 60 Uzbekistan at Mir Stadium in Yongin, Gyeonggi.

Korean footballers — including Son Heung-min of Los Angeles FC, Lee Kang-in of Atlético Madrid and Hwang In-beom of FC Porto — are expected to be included in the squad.

The national team interim manager has not yet been decided as of Tuesday. The KFA recently completed initial screening to appoint a temporary head coach and plans to hold online interviews with candidates this week.

Starting this year, FIFA reduced the number of international match windows from five to four. The combined window for September and October will span 16 days.

Details on ticket purchases will be announced at a later date.





BY LEE SOO-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]