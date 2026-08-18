Venues, kickoff times for Taeguk Warriors’ fall friendly clashes set

Read more
-
House divided: Seoul erupts over new housing and higher taxes
Residents across Seoul are protesting public housing plans and higher property taxes, intensifying pressure on the government’s real estate agenda.
-
Seoul mayor pushes back against plans to build apartments in Yongsan Park
Oh Se-hoon urged the government to preserve Yongsan Park’s “precious” green space and instead accelerate existing redevelopment projects.
-
Seoul to welcome 1,400 Herbalife incentive travelers from India
The incentive group will visit Seoul in September as the city sees rising demand from Indian corporate travelers.
-
S-Oil's $7B Shaheen project nears completion, aims to revive Korea's sagging petrochemical industry
The massive Ulsan facility will be the first to commercially use Aramco’s crude-to-chemicals technology while also diversifying feedstock and increasing domestic supply.