U.S. lawmakers back taekwondo grandmasters day

Two U.S. lawmakers introduced a House resolution supporting the designation of Sept. 4 as Taekwondo Grandmasters Appreciation Day, noting that the Korean martial art and its grandmasters provide physical and mental benefits to many people across the United States.

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) and Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) submitted the resolution to the lower chamber on Thursday. Sept. 4 is the day that Korea designated as "International Taekwondo Day" in 2008 to recognize the day taekwondo became an Olympic sport on Sept. 4, 1994, the text of the resolution notes.

"Taekwondo and its grandmasters provide numerous physical and mental benefits to many people across the United States," the text reads. "Now, therefore, be it Resolved, That the House of Representatives expresses support for Taekwondo Grandmasters Appreciation Day."

The resolution says that taekwondo emphasizes mental discipline and character through the taekwondo tenets of courtesy, integrity, perseverance, self-control and indomitable spirit.

It also points out that the title of "grandmaster" is reserved for the "highest-ranking, most experienced and most respected" taekwondo practitioners, and that the martial art is practiced worldwide by 80 million people of all ages and backgrounds.





Yonhap