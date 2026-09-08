U.S. lawmakers back taekwondo grandmasters day

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Japan weighs Asian Games entry for North Korea: Kyodo
Tokyo is reviewing an exception to sanctions that could allow about 180 North Korean athletes and officials to attend the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.
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North Korean defense minister slams trilateral military exercise between South Korea, U.S. Japan, vows ‘resolute action’
North Korea’s defense minister slammed the Freedom Edge trilateral maritime exercise between South Korea, the United States and Japan Monday, vowing “more powerful and resolute action.”
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Korea weighs $120 billion investment in 8 nuclear reactors in U.S. as part of tariff deal
Seoul is reviewing a proposal by Washington, with Korea looking to build two of the first four and the United States taking the lead on the other two.
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U.S. presses Korea to commit resources to Strait of Hormuz
Washington is urging Seoul to commit resources to protect Strait of Hormuz shipping as the Blue House weighs military and noncombat options.