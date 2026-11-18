The Korean men's national tennis team secured a spot in the Davis Cup Final 8 for the first time in history and is set to meet Italy, the defending champion, in the quarterfinals on Nov. 25.

The Korean men’s tennis team is gearing up to appear in the Davis Cup Final 8 for the first time in history, with star player Chung Hyeon determined to pull off a major upset against defending champion Italy.

He believes that Korea, despite being heavily outmatched on paper, can defy the odds and make history once again.

“[We] may look relatively weak compared to the other teams in the Final 8,” Chung said during a media day event at the Korea Tennis Association in Olympic Park, Songpa District, southern Seoul, on Tuesday. “But who’s to say that we can’t pull off a result that nobody expects?”

Korea secured its spot in the Final 8 in September after defeating India in the final qualifying round — a milestone that came 66 years after its Davis Cup debut in 1960.

The Final 8 begins in Bologna, Italy, on Nov. 25

The Davis Cup is often called the “World Cup of tennis.” Established in 1900, the tournament boasts a 126-year history, with 159 countries competing fiercely starting from the qualifying rounds.

In tennis, a predominantly individual sport, the Davis Cup is one of the few competitions — alongside the Olympics — in which players compete for national pride, making it a particularly meaningful event for players.

Tennis legends such as Roger Federer of Switzerland, who won the Davis Cup once; Rafael Nadal of Spain, a five-time Davis Cup champion; and Novak Djokovic of Serbia, who won the tournament once, have devoted as much attention to the competition as to the four Grand Slams: the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open.

This year’s Final 8 roster includes host nation Italy, ranked No. 1 in the Davis Cup national rankings, No. 2 Spain, No. 3 Germany, No. 5 Czechia, No. 6 Austria, No. 8 Canada and No. 11 Britain.

Korean tennis players celebrate securing a spot in the Davis Cup Final 8 after winning the second round of the 2026 Davis Cup qualifiers at the Olympic Park tennis court in southern Seoul on Sept. 19. KOREA TENNIS ASSOCIATION

Ranked No. 14, Korea is considered an underdog in both experience and overall strength. To make matters worse, its quarterfinal opponent is host nation Italy, which is seeking a fourth consecutive title.

The quarterfinal, scheduled for Nov. 25, will be in a best-of-three format comprising two singles matches and one doubles match.

Although Italy’s Jannik Sinner, No. 2 on the PIF ATP men’s singles world rankings, will not compete, the country still boasts a formidable lineup featuring No. 6 Flavio Cobolli, No. 21 Luciano Darderi and No. 24 Lorenzo Musetti.

On paper, the gap between the two teams is substantial. Korea’s roster consists of Chung, ranked No. 607 in men’s singles, along with No. 355 Kwon Soon-woo, No. 929 Nam Ji-sung, No. 800 Hong Seong-chan and No. 806 Park Ui-sung.

Chung, however, sees things differently.

“This is my first time competing in the Final 8, but I’ve had experience at a comparable level, having reached a Grand Slam semifinal,” he said, stressing that Korea still has a chance.

Korea's Chung Hyeon during his match against India's Sumit Nagal in the second round of the 2026 Davis Cup qualifiers at the Olympic Park tennis center in Seoul on Sept. 19 REUTERS/YONHAP

Eight years ago, Chung was a relatively unknown player in his early 20s when he stunned the tennis world at the 2018 Australian Open. He defeated a string of superstars, including Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev and Djokovic, to become the first Korean player to reach a Grand Slam semifinal.

“I want to show fans that version of myself that they remember one more time,” Chung said. “We won’t get many opportunities against Italy, but I want to make the most of the chances that we do get and produce a result that nobody expects.”

Chung Jong-sam, the Korean men’s national tennis team head coach, also expressed confidence in the team’s ability to challenge the defending champions.

“Every match has its unpredictable elements. Italy will be under pressure to defend its title,” he said. “We’ll approach the match with a relaxed mindset, knowing that we’re the challengers.”





BY PIH JU-YOUNG [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]