U23 Taeguk Warriors beat Saudi Arabia to seal first in Group D at Asian Games

The win, with goals from Shin Min-ha and Kim Myeong-jun, sets Korea up for a quarterfinal showdown against Vietnam.

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한국축구, 기분좋은 승리 (나고야=연합뉴스) 임화영 기자 = 22일 일본 나고야 미즈호 공원 럭비경기장에서 열린 2026 아이치·나고야 아시안게임 남자 축구 조별리그 2차전 한국과 사우디아라비아의 경기에서 2-0으로 승리한 한국 선수들이 기뻐하고 있다. 2026.9.22 hwayoung7@yna.co.kr/2026-09-22 20:59:55/
Korean players celebrate after their 2-0 victory over Saudi Arabia in the men's Group D match at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Rugby Field in Nagoya, Japan, on Sept. 22.

The under-23 Taeguk Warriors beat Saudi Arabia 2-0 to win their group at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 on Tuesday.

Shin Min-ha and Kim Myeong-jun each scored in the second half of the teams' final Group D match at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Rugby Field in Nagoya, Japan.

Coached by Lee Min-sung, the side are going for a fourth straight gold medal.

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Both teams had already punched their tickets to the quarterfinals before this match, by virtue of winning their openers.

Group D is the only group to have three teams, while three other groups have four nations each. With the top two teams from each group advancing to the quarters, Korea and Saudi Arabia secured the top two spots on Friday when Saudi Arabia beat Qatar 2-0 to hand them their second straight loss —ensuring that the hosts of the FIFA World Cup in 2022 would finish last.

Korea did not record their first shot until the 22nd minute and knocked on the Saudi Arabian door a few more times in the final moments of the first half.

Then in the 67th minute, Shin headed home the opening goal, with wild card Eom Ji-sung — who scored a hat trick against Qatar in the opener — providing the assist.

Kim then rounded out the scoring with his own header two minutes later for a second goal in as many matches.

As the Group D winner, Korea will take on the Group C runner-up, Vietnam, in the quarterfinals at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Rugby Field.

The semifinals will be Sept. 30 in Osaka. Both the bronze medal match and the gold medal match will be Oct. 3 at Toyota Stadium in Toyota City, east of Nagoya.


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