U23 Taeguk Warriors beat Saudi Arabia to seal first in Group D at Asian Games

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Korean men’s baseball team shuts down Hong Kong 13-0 for early curtain at Asian Games
The game ended after seven innings, with a grand slam and a two-run homer piling on the points for a second straight Group B win.
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Women’s basketball team blows through group undefeated after thumping Chinese Taipei 797-59
Having already booked a berth in the quarterfinals, Korea went on to claim the top seed in Group C with a solid showing.
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Men’s medley relay team sets record to clinch bronze in 4x100-meter race
The quartet finished with a time of 3:31.97 to round out the podium after China and Japan with an entirely different lineup from the heats.
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Two North Koreans at Asian Games reportedly wish to seek asylum in Japan
A report citing Japanese intelligence sources said that the pair have expressed their wishes, but it remains unclear if the process is in motion.