Two-way rookie standout Ha Hyun-seung bets on KBO over Yankees payday

Ha Hyun-seung of Busan High School holds a bat and glove during an interview with the JoongAng Ilbo in Pohang, North Gyeongsang, on July 19. SONG BONG-GEUN

The left-hander turned down $3 million from New York to instead start his pro career right at home.

POHANG — Two-way standout Ha Hyun-seung — touted as Korea’s aspiring Shohei Ohtani — believes the best place to launch his professional career is at home, not with the New York Yankees.

"The $3 million offer [from the Yankees] was far more than I ever imagined, and I'm truly grateful," Ha Hyun-seung said when he sat down for an interview with the JoongAng Ilbo on Sunday.

"But I wanted to prove myself in Korea first and earn another evaluation afterward. That's why I chose to begin my career in the KBO.”

MLB clubs have ramped up efforts to sign Korea's top amateur prospects, or fresh high school graduates, after rebounding from the Covid-19 pandemic that once tightened their finances.

The wave began again in 2022, when outfielder Cho Won-bin signed with the St. Louis Cardinals out of Seoul Convention High School. He was followed by pitcher Shim Jun-seok, who joined the Pittsburgh Pirates, and catcher Um Hyung-chan, who signed with the Kansas City Royals in 2023.

In 2024, pitchers Jang Hyun-seok and Lee Chan-sol headed to the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox, respectively.

Ha Hyun-seung of Busan High School in 2025 KO BONG-JUN

Although no Korean high school player signed directly with an MLB club last year, pitchers Kim Seong-jun and Moon Seo-jun began their professional careers in the United States this season after signing with the Texas Rangers and Toronto Blue Jays organizations. Kim and Moon were high school seniors last year.

The trend has continued this year. Two-way standout Eom Jun-sang of Duksoo High School signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks, while fellow senior pitcher Park Chan-min of Gwangju Jeil High joined the Philadelphia Phillies.

Several of them reportedly received signing bonuses of around 1 billion won ($675,500).

But Ha chose a different path.

Despite drawing offers from multiple MLB clubs, the Busan High senior confirmed he will enter the 2027 KBO rookie draft, scheduled for September.

The Yankees reportedly offered Ha a signing bonus of $3 million, but he turned it down. The offer would have surpassed the previous record for a Korean amateur player at the moment of signing, the $2.25 million Arizona paid Kim Byung-hyun out of Gwangju Jeil High in 1999.

Ha Hyun-seung of Busan High School, left, and his father pose for a photograph during an interview with the JoongAng Ilbo in Pohang on July 19. KO BONG-JUN

Ha is currently playing in the 60th presidential national high school baseball championship in Pohang, North Gyeongsang. The tournament is co-hosted by the JoongAng Ilbo and the Korea Baseball Softball Association.

In Busan High's opening-round victory over Seongnam High on Sunday, Ha went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored while also throwing three scoreless innings to help secure a 3-1 win.

Compared with last year's tournament, his physique was noticeably more imposing. He has committed to daily weight training to build strength.

Ha, a 195-centimeter-tall (6.4 feet) player, added nearly 6 kilograms (13 pounds) over the past year to reach a weight of 95 kilograms.

A left-handed pitcher and hitter, Ha combines a fastball that reaches 150 kilometers (93 miles) per hour with both contact ability and power at the plate.

Scouts have followed him closely since his freshman year, and MLB evaluators from across the Asia-Pacific region were regular visitors whenever Busan High played. The big league’s interest intensified this year, but Ha never wavered.

His decision to stay in Korea has also fueled speculation that he could break the KBO rookie signing bonus record. The current mark is the 1 billion won the Kia Tigers paid Han Ki-joo out of Gwangju Dongsung High School in 2006. The Kiwoom Heroes, who finished last in the league last season, hold the first overall pick in this year's draft.

"I kept wrestling with the decision," Ha said. "My heart was always set on playing professional baseball, but I still had to think carefully about which path to take.”

Ha Hyun-seung of Busan High School, right, poses for a photograph with Kim Ji-woo of Seoul High School in 2025. HA HYUN-SEUNG

Ha said he discussed the decision with his parents and Busan High manager Park Gye-won before making his choice.

"My parents respected whatever decision I made," he said.

His father, Ha Chung-su, who was also present at the tournament, said the family did not deliberate for long.

"There were many attractive offers," the father said. "But our son's determination was so clear that we didn't spend much time debating it.”

Athletic talent runs in the family. Ha's father is a former Korean national high jump athlete, while his mother, Shin Myeong-hee, was a reserve member of the national long jump team. Ha initially followed in their footsteps as a track and field athlete in elementary school before discovering his talent for baseball.

The KBO opened applications for the 2027 rookie draft on July 1.

"I probably submitted my application before anyone else," Ha said. ”Since I've decided to stay in Korea, my goal is naturally to become the No. 1 overall pick."





BY KO BONG-JUN [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]