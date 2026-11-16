Jayden Kim, who holds both Korean and Australian citizenship, made his international debut in the Asia Professional Baseball Championship (APBC) — one step toward his bigger goal of competing on baseball's biggest fields.

TOKYO — For Jayden Kim, a 20-year-old shortstop of Korean descent who represents Australia, the Asia Professional Baseball Championship (APBC) was merely one step toward a much bigger goal: to compete on baseball’s biggest international fields.

And his father — David Kim, a veteran MLB scout — has been close behind him throughout his journey.

Korean baseball fans took notice of Jayden Kim after his impressive showing against Korea on Thursday. The starting shortstop reached base four times on a single and three walks, and KBO pitchers struggled to keep him off the bases. His performance helped Australia beat Korea, his other home country and the stronger side on paper, 8-7.

“Our first opponent at the APBC turned out to be Korea, of all countries,” Jayden Kim, who holds both Australian and Korean citizenship, told the JoongAng Ilbo in an interview at Tokyo Dome on Saturday. “Naturally, I hoped to come away with a win in the opening match, and facing Korea made me nervous. But representing Australia means doing everything that I can to help us win.”

He still rooted for Korea in its game against Chinese Taipei on Saturday, when a spot in the final was at stake.

The father-son baseball story begins with Jayden Kim’s father. Born in Australia in 1971, David Kim completed his entire education there, from elementary school through university. But because Australia did not have a professional baseball league at the time, he decided to pursue the sport in Korea.

“I went through tryouts with the [then-]OB Bears and LG Twins because I was determined to pursue a baseball career in Korea,” said the older Kim. “LG eventually accepted me, and I joined the club in 1993 as an overseas player of Korean descent. I was initially in the outfield, but I later moved to the infield.”

But luck was not on his side. In 1994, LG signed three promising players: infielders Ryu Ji-hyun and Seo Yong-bin and outfielder Kim Jae-hyun.

Shortstop Jayden Kim represents Australia at the Asia Professional Baseball Championship 2026. KO BONG-JUN

“Their arrival made it difficult to secure a spot on the active roster,” David Kim said. “I even switched from being a right-handed batter to a switch-hitter, but that made little difference. I eventually moved to the OB Bears in 1998, though I never made an active appearance there. Instead, I spent several years as an interpreter for foreign players such as Tyrone Woods.”

As he was deliberating his next career move, an unexpected opportunity came his way. The Minnesota Twins approached him about becoming a scout for players in Asia. He accepted the offer and began evaluating players in Korea, Japan and Taiwan. After more than two decades with the organization, he joined the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2023.

His love for baseball continued with his son. Jayden Kim, born in Korea in 2006, initially preferred football but gradually developed a passion for his father’s sport. He and his family moved to Australia — excluding his older sister, who was already studying there — during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He began pursuing baseball seriously in middle school. In 2023, he signed a minor-league contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

This year’s APBC marks his international debut.

Jayden Kim, whose strengths lie in his dependable glove and contact hitting, said that he had learned to manage the expectations that come with his family background.

David Kim, left, and his son, Jayden Kim, a shortstop representing Australia, pose for a photo in Tokyo. KO BONG-JUN

“My father’s involvement in the sport made things a little daunting at times,” he said. “But I always came back to one thought: I’m the one who has to deliver on the field. And the fact that I’ve made it onto a national team feels almost surreal. My goal now is to test myself at a higher level, from the 2027 Premier12 to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and the 2029 World Baseball Classic.”

Few know the baseball scouting circuit better than David Kim, who has spent over a quarter-century evaluating talent firsthand. Notably, he helped Minnesota sign Korean slugger Park Byung-ho at the end of 2015.

Asked what he thought of his son as a player, David Kim weighed his words, then delivered a blunt verdict.

“There’s so much that he still needs to work on,” he said. His son responded with mock exasperation, but their playful disagreement quickly gave way to their mutual passion for the game.





BY KO BONG-JUN [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]