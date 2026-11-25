LG Twins' Jon Kennedy celebrates after retiring Doosan Bears' Park Ji-hoon with two outs and runners on second and third in the top of the seventh inning during Game 1 of the KBO postseason wildcard series at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in southern Seoul on Oct. 14. YONHAP

The LG Twins announced Wednesday that they have re-signed Australian pitcher Jon Kennedy as their Asian quota player for the 2027 season.

Kennedy, a 32-year-old left-hander, agreed to a new one-year pact worth up to $200,000. He will make $100,000 in salary and $50,000 in signing bonus. He can earn another $50,000 in incentives.

Kennedy joined the Twins in August this year as a replacement for fellow Australian Lachlan Wells. In 23 relief outings, Kennedy went 1-2 with 10 holds and a 3.80 ERA. He struck out 23 batters and walked nine in 23 2/3 innings.

The Twins lauded Kennedy's strong showing in 2026, noting that he joined the club midseason and had little runway to make adjustments to his new surroundings. He was particularly strong against left-handed batters, who managed only a .135 batting average against the 203-centimeter (6-foot-8-inch) pitcher.

“If he has a chance to prepare for a full season with us, starting in spring training, we believe he will be an even more important part of our bullpen next year,” the Twins said.





Yonhap