Tunnel offers 'free toll' to golfer Kim Si-woo after passport mix-up

A sign reading "Free Toll for Si Woo Kim" is displayed in the entrance of the Canadian side of the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel on July 31. SCREEN CAPTURE

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel operators jokingly invited the PGA Tour golfer back after he accidentally crossed into Canada without a passport while heading to dinner.

Kim Si-woo, a golfer who accidentally crossed into Canada without a passport while heading out for dinner during a PGA Tour event, has received a lighthearted invitation from the operator of the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.

The operators of the tunnel connecting Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, uploaded a photo on X on Friday with a photo of "Free Toll For Si Woo Kim" written on an electronic sign at the tunnel's entrance.

"We would love to have you for a visit," the tunnel operator posted on its official social media. "Just remember to bring your passport next time."

The playful invitation appeared to lighten the mood after Kim's accidental border crossing.

The incident began on Tuesday during the Rocket Classic in Detroit.

Kim had planned to have dinner with fellow PGA Tour player Michael Kim at a Korean restaurant called Daebak.

A screen capture of Google Maps showing the distance between the restaurant Kim Si-woo was originally scheduled to go, left, and the one he accidentally went due to the same name of the restaurants. SCREEN CAPTURE

After entering the restaurant's name into a navigation app, however, he was mistakenly directed to a restaurant with a similar name located across the Detroit River — in Windsor, Canada.

By the time Kim Si-woo realized something was wrong near the border, he had already entered a one-way road leading into Canada and was unable to turn around.

Golfer Kim Si-woo hits from the fifth tee during the final round of the Rocket Classic golf tournament in Detroit, on Aug. 2. AP/YONHAP

Without a passport, Kim Si-woo explained to Canadian border officials that he was driving a vehicle provided for the PGA Tour. The situation nevertheless escalated as eight border officers gathered and searched the vehicle.

When one officer asked, "Are you going to win this Sunday?" Kim Si-woo reportedly replied with a smile and said, "If you let me through."





BY SUNG HO-JUN [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



