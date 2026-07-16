Tom Kim's blade putter preserves artistry in the mallet era

Tom Kim of Korea lines up a putt on the sixth green during the third round of the 126th U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 20 in Southampton, New York. GETTY/YONHAP

The Scottish Open champion defied golf’s mallet-putter trend, reviving the case for touch and feel over forgiveness.

Korean golfer Tom Kim's blade putter stands out in an era dominated by mallet putters. More than a piece of equipment, it reflects a player who relies on touch rather than technology.

Half-moon-shaped mallet putters have taken over professional golf tours. Mallet putters are used by 62 percent of the world's top 50 players. Some 70 percent of the top 50 players leading in strokes use mallets.

Tom Kim reversed that trend on Sunday when he won the PGA Tour's Genesis Scottish Open with the blade putter. On the greens alone in the final round, he gained 2.328 strokes on the field average.

All three of his previous PGA Tour victories came with a blade putter.

After alternating between blade and mallet models, he returned to a blade — and the victories returned with it. This season, only Matt Fitzpatrick and Kim have won on the PGA Tour using blade putters.

Putting has always been golf's purest art form.

Tiger Woods's brush of choice was the Newport 2 blade putter. He used it in 14 of his 15 major championship victories. Compared to modern putters, its head is roughly 20 grams (0.7 ounces) lighter, making it far more susceptible to twisting when contact strays even slightly from the sweet spot. That unforgiving design, however, allows the putter to transmit the subtlest details of a green — the grain, tiny breaks and the ball's rolling speed — directly into a golfer's hands.

Woods once described the putter as an extension of his hands and body.

Years of use left the clubhead scarred with dents and scratches. Even when renowned clubmaker Scotty Cameron offered to restore it, Woods declined. He believed that removing or polishing even a tiny amount of metal could alter the delicate feel and balance he had come to trust.

Tom Kim of Korea putts on the second green during the final round of the 126th U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 21 in Southampton, New York. GETTY/YONHAP

The contrast between blade and mallet putters is much like the difference between muscle-back and cavity-back irons, respectively. Mallet putters with hollowed-out heads offer greater forgiveness and help minimize the effects of mishits.

On the other hand, blade putters demand greater precision but reward skilled players with superior control and feedback.

The rapid rise of mallet putters on tour reflects a broader shift in professional golf. Under intense competitive pressure, many players now favor equipment that reduces the margin for error.

Rory McIlroy made the switch to a mallet years ago, while world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler also enjoyed success after moving to TaylorMade's Spider series.

The putter Kim recently returned to is the Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS Tour prototype — the same iconic model long associated with Woods. Like Woods, Kim belongs to a shrinking group of traditionalists who value intuitive feel over measurable forgiveness.

Even in an era dominated by data and technology, some players still accept the risks that come with a demanding blade putter.

At times, that choice delivers what statistics alone cannot explain: a decisive clutch putt rewarding a trophy. Kim's putting brings Woods to mind.





BY SUNG HO-JUN [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



