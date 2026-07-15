Tom Kim, Kim Si-woo target Open Championship success

Tom Kim tees off on the 13th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament in Silvis, Illinois, on July 3. REUTERS/YONHAP

The 154th Open Championship will be played at the par-70 Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, Britain, over four days from Thursday.

Korea’s Tom Kim and Kim Si-woo will tee off this week at the Open Championship, the final major of the season, after enjoying standout campaigns heading into Royal Birkdale.

The 154th Open Championship will be played at the par-70 Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, Britain, over four days from Thursday. The Korean players will arrive with heightened expectations, despite the stern conditions posed by the coastal links layout.

Tom Kim, also known as Kim Joo-hyung, has emerged as a major contender on the biggest stages this season. The 24-year-old finished third at the U.S. Open, the year’s third major, and claimed victory at the Scottish Open against highly ranked players such as Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick and Scottie Scheffler. Tom Kim also has a strong Open record, having tied for second in 2023.

“On links courses, even good shots can bring bad results, so patience is key,” he said ahead of the tournament, drawing on his experience in links golf.

Kim Si-woo is also considered a serious contender based on his consistent ball-striking this season. Ranked fourth on the PGA Tour in strokes gained from tee to green, the 31-year-old has demonstrated one of the most well-rounded games on Tour, fueling hopes of a breakthrough at a major.

Three other Koreans will join them on the field: Im Sung-jae, Ham Jeong-woo and Yang Jiho.

Im has competed in the Open five times, with his best result a tie for seventh in 2024. Ham earned his place with a victory at the Asian Tour’s Singapore Open in April, and Yang secured his berth by winning the Korea Open in May. Both Ham and Yang will make their Open debuts.

Kim Si-woo hits an approach shot on the sixth hole during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, on May 23. CJ GROUP

The world’s top-ranked players will also be in pursuit of the Claret Jug. Defending champion and world No. 1 Scheffler, who has never finished outside the top 25 in his five Open appearances, will seek to bounce back from a missed cut at the Scottish Open. World No. 2 McIlroy returns to Royal Birkdale with positive memories after tying for fourth in 2017.

World No. 3 Fitzpatrick, a three-time PGA Tour winner this season known for his precise iron and wedge play, is also among the favorites to lift the Claret Jug.





Yonhap