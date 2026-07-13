Tom Kim ends 33-month drought with Scottish Open win on PGA Tour

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Former champion Kim Hyo-joo to vie for 2nd LPGA major title at Evian Championship
Kim Hyo-joo will be among 21 Korean players teeing off at the Amundi Evian Championship, which will take place in France from Thursday to Sunday.
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Korean tour, LPGA fail to find common ground on local participation in BMW Ladies' Championship
Negotiations broke down after the LPGA restricted the KLPGA to just 10 homegrown golfers for the South Jeolla event, the U.S. tour's only stop in Korea.
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LPGA major champion Ryu Hae-ran on injury layoff: 'Rest is important'
After an abdominal injury layoff, Ryu Hae-ran returned to win the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and said the break taught her the value of rest.
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Ryu Hae-ran wins first major title at Women's PGA Championship
Ryu Hae-ran won her first major title at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship on Sunday, marking the biggest victory in her career and her fourth LPGA Tour title overall. She earned $1.95 million in prize money.