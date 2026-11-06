'Time to Say Goodbye': Choo Sung-hoon prepares for final MMA showdown

The 51-year-old is putting his entertainment persona on hold for one last hurrah in the cage against Chris Leben, who defeated him 16 years ago.

MMA fighter Choo Sung-hoon, now just over 50, is preparing for the final showdown of his fighting career. The fighter has a record of 16 wins and seven losses.

He will face Chris Leben, a 46-year-old American who holds a record of 22 wins and 12 losses, in his retirement bout in the 89-kilogram (196-pound) division at a Black Combat MMA event at Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul on Nov. 21.

Leben, who competed in the UFC throughout the 2000s and 2010s, defeated Choo in a UFC bout 16 years ago.

It will be Choo's first MMA fight in four years and eight months since defeating Japan's Shinya Aoki at a ONE Championship event in March 2022.

Even at 51, Choo still sports a six-pack. Now better known for his television appearances, the fighter has put his TV personality career on hold and set up a training camp in Thailand, where he is devoting himself entirely to preparing for the fight.

"People ask me why I need to keep fighting when I'm making good money from television appearances," Choo said on the YouTube channel of his training partner and fellow MMA fighter Kim Dong-hyun.

"Money was never the ultimate reason I pursued judo and martial arts. I love the way I look when I'm competing against an opponent, and I love the excitement and exhilaration I feel in those moments."

Choo Sung-hoon poses on the red carpet at the 62nd Baeksang Arts Awards at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on May 8. NEWS1

Choo began his athletic career as a judoka before transitioning to MMA in 2004.

Tickets for the Black Combat event at the 20,000-odd-seat venue sold out within 55 minutes of going on sale online on Monday.

Choo has cultivated a popular, approachable image through television variety shows, Netflix reality competition series and his YouTube channel, which has 2.09 million subscribers. He is affectionately known as "Sarang's dad," after his daughter, and as "ajossi," a playful variation of the Korean word for a middle-aged man, originally pronounced "ajeossi."

"I always felt something was missing," Choo said. "I want to bring my career as a fighter to a meaningful close with one final challenge."

Even his entrance music sets him apart.

MMA fighter Choo Sung-hoon ONE CHAMPIONSHIP

Fighters typically walk into the arena to fast-paced, hard-hitting hip-hop or rock music. Choo instead enters to “Time to Say Goodbye” (1995) — a slow orchestral piece featuring a duet by tenor Andrea Bocelli and soprano Sarah Brightman.

It may not set hearts racing, but it strikes a deep emotional chord. Choo said the song best captures the many twists and turns of his life.

A fourth-generation ethnic Korean born and raised in Japan, Choo moved to Korea in 1998, joined a sponsored judo team and went on to represent Korea internationally.

He won gold at the Asian Judo Championships in 2001. But later that year, after struggling against factionalism and entrenched hierarchies within the Korean judo establishment, he became a naturalized Japanese citizen. Although born and raised in Japan, Choo had held Korean citizenship through his parents.

At the Busan Asian Games the following year, he competed with the name Yoshihiro Akiyama embroidered on his uniform and defeated a Korean judoka in the final to claim gold in the 81-kilogram division.

After transitioning to MMA in 2004, Choo competed on some of the sport's biggest stages, including K-1 HERO'S and the UFC.

A poster for Choo Sung-hoon's retirement fight against U.S. fighter Chris Leben, right, who defeated him 16 years ago BLACK COMBAT

Now, just one fight remains.

"There's something special about walking into the cage while listening to my entrance song,” Choo said. “Even the scenery looks different. It's a moment reserved for fighters, and I only have one chance left to experience it."

Despite his reluctance to say goodbye, Choo admitted to feeling anxious about his final bout.

"I'm afraid I might not be able to perform well," he said. "But I promise to put on an entertaining fight."

Choo had dreamed of having his father, his lifelong mentor, attend his final fight. But that dream will remain just that. His father, Choo Gye-yi, a former ethnic Korean judoka in Japan, died in 2023.

In a 2022 interview with the JoongAng Ilbo, Choo explained why he continued fighting long after his prime.

"My father always told me, 'When you come to a crossroads in life, choose the difficult path rather than the easy one,'" Choo said. "If you take the easy road, you become complacent. If you overcome challenges, you grow. The path I need to choose now isn't television, but the difficult path of a professional fighter."





BY PIH JU-YOUNG [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]