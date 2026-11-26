Kia Tigers infielder Kim Do-yeong delivers an acceptance speech after winning MVP at the 2026 Shinhan SOL KBO Awards at Lotte Hotel World in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 26. YONHAP

The 23-year-old received 80 out of 136 votes from members of Korea’s baseball writers’ association for the league’s top individual honor, becoming the sixth KBO player to win multiple MVP awards.

Kim Do-yeong of the Kia Tigers claimed his second career MVP award in Korean baseball on Thursday due to a bounce-back season following last year’s injury-plagued campaign.

The 23-year-old superstar received 80 out of 136 votes from members of Korea’s baseball writers’ association, beating Doosan Bears starter Gwak Been, who earned 34 votes, for the KBO’s top individual honor.

Kim led the league with 45 home runs and a .647 slugging percentage. He also ranked inside the top five in runs (120), RBIs (118), total bases (321), on-base percentage (.413) and on-base plus slugging (1.060).

This year, he also became the youngest player in KBO history to post at least 40 home runs, 100 RBIs and 100 runs.

Kim received his first MVP award in 2024, when he recorded 38 home runs, 109 RBIs, 40 steals and a league-record 143 runs. He became the youngest player ever to join the 30-30 club.

But in 2025, he played only 30 of 144 games after three separate hamstring injuries.

Back this year, Kim appeared in 135 games and put big power numbers at the plate.

Alongside MVP, he also won his first career KBO Fielding Award at third base for his improving defense just two years after leading the league with 30 errors.

He is now the sixth KBO player to win multiple MVP awards, joining Park Byung-ho, Lee Seung-yuop, Jang Jong-hoon, Kim Sung-han and Sun Dong-yol.

At 23 years, one month and 24 days old, Kim Do-yeong is also the youngest ever to earn a second MVP award. Lee, a five-time winner, previously held the record at 23 years, two months and 14 days in 1999.





Yonhap