Korean golfer Kim Min-sun shoots her tee shot on the 2nd hole during the final round of the LPGA BMW Ladies Championship at the Pine Beach Golf Links, in Haenam, Jeonnam-Gwangju Special Metropolitan City, on Oct. 25. AP/YONHAP

Three of the best players on the Korean women's golf tour this year have earned their LPGA Tour cards for 2027.

Kim Min-sun, Yoo Hyun-jo and Lee Da-yeon secured their LPGA membership when the final stage of the LPGA Q-Series concluded at Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Magnolia Grove in Mobile, Alabama, on Monday.

After five rounds of stroke play, those finishing inside the top 25 and ties received their tour cards. Kim was the top Korean as she finished alone in fourth place at 21-under.

Yoo ended in 22nd place at 14-under, and Lee tied for 23rd at 13-under.

All three players competed on the Korea LPGA (KLPGA) Tour in 2026.

Kim, 23, finished fifth on the KLPGA money list this year and ranked sixth in both the Player of the Year points standings and scoring average. Two of her three career wins came in 2026.

Yoo, 21, won the KLPGA Rookie of the Year award in 2024 and then the Player of the Year award in 2025. This year, Yoo won three tournaments and won the KLPGA scoring title while finishing third in the money list and the Player of the Year rankings.

Lee, 29, has 10 career KLPGA wins, including three majors. She collected one victory this season en route to finishing fifth in scoring and eighth in both money and the Player of the Year points.

Among other Korean players, Lee Jeong-eun, a former LPGA player and 2019 U.S. Women's Open champion, finished one shot out of the top 25 at 12-under. Another former LPGA member, Juniper Jang, finished at 11-under to tie for 36th.

These two players, along with others who survived the four-round cut but failed to crack the top 25, earned status for the second-tier Epson Tour for 2027.

Korean women have combined for 225 wins on the LPGA Tour, including six this year. Three players are currently inside the top 10 in the world rankings, more than any other country, with Ryu Hae-ran at No. 3, Kim Hyo-joo at No. 6 and Kim Sei-young at No. 9.





Yonhap