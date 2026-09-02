Texan Chris Paddack spurs Samsung Lions' postseason hopes in first KBO rodeo

The cowboy hat-wearing replacement pitcher has brought years of MLB experience to the Daegu club, and a pizza pregame routine.

Chris Paddack first caught the attention of Korean baseball fans with his cowboy style, Texas-bred tolerance for the summer heat and love of pepperoni pizza. But the pitcher — who came to Korea as a replacement for another replacement — is now turning heads for what he is doing on the mound, boosting the Samsung Lions' postseason hopes.

Samsung and the KT Wiz, battling near the top of the KBO standings, met for a three-game series last weekend. Two games were rained out, but the one they did play lived up to its billing as a potential preview of Game 1 of the Korean Series.

With Paddack and KT's Logan Allen both turning in strong starts, Samsung came away with a 4-2 victory.

The two pitchers are close friends. Allen, who previously played for the NC Dinos, even recommended that Paddack try playing in Korea. As fate would have it, Allen later joined KT as an injury replacement for Caleb Boushley, setting up a showdown between the two friends. Paddack threw six scoreless innings to hand Allen the loss.

"For six innings, we weren't friends," Paddack said. "It was a really important game, so it feels great to come away with the win."

Paddack did not begin the season with Samsung. After re-signing Ariel Jurado, who had recorded at least 10 wins in each of his three seasons in Korea, the Lions signed Matt Manning. But Manning underwent elbow surgery before the season even began, and Samsung brought in Australian pitcher Jack O'Loughlin as his replacement.

O'Loughlin performed solidly but began to struggle physically after playing in the Australian league over the winter. That led Samsung to Paddack.

Chris Paddack poses in a blue suit and cowboy hat in front of the Samsung Lions logo. SAMSUNG LIONS

The Texan made 119 career starts in the major leagues, including a 2019 season with the San Diego Padres in which he went 9-7 with a 3.33 ERA. This season, however, he bounced among three teams and went 0-7 with a 6.79 ERA in 14 appearances, including nine starts.

He became available after being released by the Texas Rangers, and Samsung signed him for $473,333, with Paddack still entitled to the remainder of his major league salary. The Lions were pleased to land a pitcher with an extensive major league résumé, a high release point aided by his tall frame and a diverse pitch mix.

Paddack has a penchant for dressing like a cowboy. He made his first appearance at Daegu Samsung Lions Park wearing a cowboy hat and a suit. Even though Daegu is notorious for its scorching summer heat, Paddack still showed up to the ballpark with his sleeves unrolled.

"I'm from hot Texas," Paddack said. "Seeing myself looking good before I head to the ballpark gives me confidence."

Samsung Lions pitcher Chris Paddack celebrates on the mound during a game against the Lotte Giants at the Daegu Samsung Lions Park on July 18. SAMSUNG LIONS

The routine is more than style. Paddack has backed it up on the mound, going 4-2 with a 2.25 ERA in seven starts. With Jurado sidelined by injury, Paddack has stepped into the role of Samsung's ace.

Paddack loads up on carbohydrates before his starts. In Korea, his meal of choice has usually been pepperoni pizza.

"I get so nervous that I lose my appetite, so I prefer pizza," Paddack said.

He passed the tip along to teammate Won Tae-in, whose results coincidentally improved after adopting the pizza routine himself. Paddack has also embraced the Lions in other ways, even breaking out a blue suit in the team's signature color and closely communicating with catcher Kang Min-ho.

"He doesn't have overpowering stuff on the level of Cody Ponce, but he has quality pitches and can locate them based on the situation," Daegu MBC commentator Song Min-koo said. "His breaking pitches have very good movement and command, and he has the ability to execute the game plan he and his catcher put together before the game."

Some foreign pitchers struggle as they rack up appearances and batters adjust to their style. Paddack, however, has shown an ability to keep it fresh.

"He looked back at his July 30 start against the Kia Tigers, when he allowed six runs in five innings, then faced the same team again on Aug. 11 and allowed three runs, only one earned, over seven innings," Song said. "His ability to bounce back is impressive."





BY BAE YOUNG-EUN [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]