Teen swimmer Kim Seung-won wins bronze in women's 50m backstroke

Korea's Kim Seung-won shows her bronze medal after the women's 50-meter backstroke final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo, Japan, on Sept. 21. YONHAP

The 16-year-old earned her first Asian Games medal in the women’s 50-meter backstroke, becoming Korea’s fifth swimming medalist in Aichi-Nagoya.

Kim Seung-won grabbed the bronze medal in the women's 50-meter backstroke swimming at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 on Monday.

The 16-year-old clocked 27.72 seconds at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre to win her first medal in her very first Asian Games event.

Wan Letian of China claimed the gold medal in 27.47 seconds, 0.19 seconds faster than fellow Chinese swimmer Wang Xueer.

Kim's was Korea's fifth swimming medal at this year's Asiad. She is also slated to compete in the 100m backstroke, women's 4x100m medley relay and mixed 4x100m medley relay.





Yonhap







