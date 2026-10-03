Teen sailor Choi Ji-un becomes Korea’s youngest Asian Games gold medalist

Korea's Choi Ji-un prepares for a race in the boy's dinghy event in sailing at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games at Kaiyoh Yacht Harbor in Gamagori, some 50 kilometers southeast of the main host city of Nagoya, on Oct. 2. YONHAP

Fifteen-year-old Choi Ji-un won the boys’ dinghy sailing final at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

Korea's teenage sailor Choi Ji-un won the gold medal in the boy's dinghy event in sailing at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Saturday, becoming the youngest gold medalist in the country's delegation.

Choi finished first in the event's final at Kaiyoh Yacht Harbor in Gamagori, some 50 kilometers (31 miles) southeast of the main host city of Nagoya.

The 15-year-old athlete became the youngest gold medalist in the Korean delegation at the Asian Games.





Yonhap