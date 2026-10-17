Team Korea moves into Athletes' Village ahead of Asian Para Games

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Factory fire in Bucheon likely occurred after flammable vapor in paint thinner ignited
Authorities suspect that toluene, a flammable ingredient in paint thinner, emitted vapors that ignited from a spark caused by electrical discharge or friction. The factory's cleaning room — where the fire seemingly originated — also reportedly lacked safety equipment.
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Number of deepfake sex videos up for review through August exceeds last year's total
The Korea Communications Standards Commission has received 17,378 cases of sex crime videos that use deepfake technology for review from January to August, a nearly 9.9 percent increase from last year's total of 15,808 cases.
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Family of firefighter who died in factory fire calls for investigation into incident, alleges mismanagement
Kim Jin-seok's family has raised the possibility that his respiratory protection equipment failed and claims that "the tragedy ultimately resulted from the command's misjudgment and the absence of an on-site control system."
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Gov't expresses regret over Takaichi's war shrine offering
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi sent the offering to mark the start of the Yasukuni Shrine's autumn festival. The shrine honors some 2.46 million Japanese war dead, including 14 Class A criminals convicted by international tribunals for their roles in World War II.