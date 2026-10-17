Team Korea moves into Athletes' Village ahead of Asian Para Games

Korea's 357-member delegation arrived in Nagoya, Japan, ahead of the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games, targeting 21 gold medals across all 18 sports.

KIM JEE-HEE
Published
Korea’s delegation to the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games pose for a photo as they move into the athletes’ village in Nagoya, Japan, on Oct. 17.

Korea’s delegation to the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games moved into the athletes’ village in Nagoya, Japan, on Saturday, a day before the competition begins.

The delegation comprises 357 members, including 214 athletes across all 18 sports, and aims to win 21 gold medals. 

Team Korea attended a welcome ceremony at the Garden Pier Athletes’ Village on Saturday morning. Athletes from five other countries, including Kazakhstan, Cambodia and Uzbekistan, also took part, according to the organizing committee.

The Games will commence on Sunday and run through Oct. 24.


BY KIM JEE-HEE [kim.jeehee@joongang.co.kr]

japan team korea 2026 asian para games korea sports nagoya

Read more

See more articles