Korea’s Mun Jin-ho, right, competes against Uzbekistan’s Najmiddin Kosimkhojiev in the men’s minus-68-kilogram final of the Paris 2026 World Taekwondo Grand Prix at the Palais des sports Marcel-Cerdan in Levallois-Perret, France, on Oct. 10. WORLD TAEKWONDO

The Astana 2026 World Para Taekwondo Grand Prix Final will take place at the Palace of Martial Arts on Friday, followed by the World Taekwondo Grand Prix Final on Saturday and Sunday.

The world’s best taekwondo athletes will gather in Astana, Kazakhstan, this week for the Astana 2026 World Taekwondo Grand Prix Final, the last stop on this year’s Grand Prix circuit.

The Astana 2026 World Para Taekwondo Grand Prix Final will take place at the Palace of Martial Arts named after Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov on Friday, followed by the World Taekwondo Grand Prix Final at the same venue on Saturday and Sunday, World Taekwondo (WT) said in a press release on Monday.

Both finals carry the WT’s G-10 grade, with only the Olympics (G-20) and the World Taekwondo Championships (G-14) ranking higher. Gold, silver and bronze medalists will earn 100, 60 and 36 points, respectively, for the WT’s Olympic Kyorugi Rankings.

The para event on Friday will bring together 80 athletes from 26 countries. Turkey’s Mahmut Bozteke, the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic champion, leads the men’s K44 minus-63-kilogram class for athletes with impairments in one or both of their arms. Bozteke also won the world title and was named best male athlete at the Muju Taekwondowon 2026 World Para Taekwondo Championships in Muju, North Jeolla.

The final on Saturday and Sunday will feature 128 athletes from 36 countries, as well as a refugee team. Titles are up for grabs in the men’s minus-58-kilogram, minus-68-kilogram, minus-80-kilogram and plus-80-kilogram classes and the women’s minus-49-kilogram, minus-57-kilogram, minus-67-kilogram and plus-67-kilogram classes.

Each weight class takes up to 16 athletes, and each country can enter up to two athletes per weight class. As the host, Kazakhstan can automatically send two women and two men. Gold and silver medalists from this year’s Grand Prix events in Rome, Muju and Paris place within the 16 as well. The remaining spots are based on the WT’s November Olympic rankings.

Korea’s Bae Jun-seo, right, wins the men’s minus-58-kilogram final at the Muju Taekwondowon 2026 World Taekwondo Grand Prix in Muju, North Jeolla, on Sept. 5. WORLD TAEKWONDO

On the women’s side, Brazil’s Maria Clara Pacheco, who won gold at all three minus-57-kilogram class Grand Prix events this year, and Hungary’s Viviana Márton, who took the minus-67-kilogram titles in Rome and Paris, are in the spotlight.

Korea’s Mun Jin-ho, who won the minus-68-kilogram events in Muju and Paris, leads that weight class. He could face Berkay Erer of Turkey, who won in Rome. For the men’s minus-80-kilogram class, many eyes are on Brazil’s Henrique Marques Rodrigues Fernandes after he took silver in Rome, bronze in Muju and gold in Paris.

The 2026 World Taekwondo Gala Awards will follow the Grand Prix Final on Sunday evening. The WT will name the male and female athletes of the year and the male and female para athletes of the year. It will also honor the male and female referees of the year, the coach of the year and the para coach of the year.





BY SONG JI-HOON [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]